A 38-year-old Indian Head man has pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and two counts of solicitation to commit murder.
He also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of child pornography.
The Charles County state's attorney's office said Daniel Jonathan Felts accepted a plea agreement on Wednesday, April 21. He has been held in the county jail since his arrest on Oct. 4, 2019.
Multiple sexual assaults of a juvenile girl were committed at a Blair Road address in Indian Head between 2016 and 2019, a press release states.
During the course of the investigation, officers confiscated Felts’ cell phone and found pornographic images of children on his device, according to the release.
In August 2020, Charles sheriff's office detectives learned that an inmate was trying to solicit someone to murder two people. An investigation revealed that Felts reached out and offered to pay someone to kill the juvenile victim and her mother before his trial date. The victim and her mother were unharmed.
Felts was convicted a second-degree assault in a case stemming from Jan. 11, 2012, according to the state court's website.
Felts, who also has had addresses in Forestville and Springfield, Va., and Waldorf, has a sentencing date scheduled for July 23 and faces two life sentences.