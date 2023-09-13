A previously convicted felon from Marbury was sentenced to 11½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearms and drugs charges.
Sean Donnelle Hawkins, 48, was given 138 months in federal prison for charges related to distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine and firearms in Charles County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Sept. 6.
The Baltimore field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were commended for their roles in the investigation.
"We will continue to work with out local, state and federal partners to bring justice for those impacted by violence," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said when asked by Southern Maryland News.
Hawkins received the sentence on Sept. 5 from the U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow after pleading guilty to the charges in March.
Hawkins admitted to selling cocaine, crack cocaine and firearms to law enforcement officials between October 2021 and May 2022.
In addition, he admitted to the sale of eight firearms to a law enforcement source, including four homemade firearms now referred to as “ghost guns” and 468 rounds of ammunition between Feb. 18, 2022, and May 24, 2022.
According to the release, one of the firearms was a semi-automatic pistol with a 33-round magazine that was loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.
Hawkins was barred from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction.
An Aug. 3, 2022, search of Hawkins’ residents recovered a loaded .38 special revolver, a 9 mm pistol, two empty magazines as well as marijuana, cocaine and various tablets of oxycodone mixed with cocaine. Law enforcement authorities also recovered two shotguns and more than 1,000 rounds of firearms ammunition as well as $1,264 in cash from the residence.
The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program launched by the Department of Justice in 2001 and strengthened in 2021 to bring together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to identify and solve the most pressing violent crime problems in a community.
U.S. Attorneys Bijon A. Mostoufi and Timothy F. Hagan prosecuted the case.