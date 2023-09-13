Crime scene tape
A previously convicted felon from Marbury was sentenced to 11½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearms and drugs charges.

Sean Donnelle Hawkins, 48, was given 138 months in federal prison for charges related to distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine and firearms in Charles County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Sept. 6.


  

