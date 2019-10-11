The March 2018 armed robbery of a Faulkner liquor store and subsequent accidental shooting of its clerk earned Raymund Antoine Bradford, 42, an 18-year sentence Wednesday afternoon in Charles County Circuit Court.
Bradford pleaded guilty in July to armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He entered his plea the same day his trial before Judge Amy J. Bragunier was set to begin.
The Maryland Independent previously reported Bradford was arrested in November 2018 for the March 21 assault and robbery in the same year. In court Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse recounted for the judge what transpired that snowy day. Bradford entered the liquor store, armed with a gun, a knife on a “distinctive” lanyard and pepper spray, and cocked the weapon before brandishing it at the victim and making his demands.
Although he was wearing a ski mask, Stackhouse said, the holes in it were large enough that Bradford’s face was clearly visible in security footage. Bradford grabbed cash and cigarettes from behind the till, waving the gun all the while. At one point, the gun went off, striking the victim in the arm, Stackhouse said. Despite the injury, Bradford continued with what he was doing. Before he fled, Stackhouse said, Bradford “maces [the victim] in the face” before running across U.S. 301 and driving away.
Bradford was seen both fleeing the store and while he was driving his silver Jaguar east on Route 6, Stackhouse said. A witness saw him toss the gun and mask as he crossed the Zekiah Swamp bridge. Further, Stackhouse said, the previously-mentioned knife with the distinctive lanyard was found at the crime scene.
When police executed a search warrant on the residence Bradford shared with his girlfriend, Stackhouse said, they found it in obvious disrepair with signs of active and severe intravenous drug usage. They also found the silver Jaguar witnesses described, along with lanyards similar to the one found in the store with the knife and “a whole bunch of different cigarette cartons and packs.”
The man shot during the course of the robbery spoke briefly in court, using an interpreter to assist him. Through the interpreter, the victim said he still does not have full use of his arm — he displayed the scar for the court. The man said more than a year later, he is still fearful of being robbed again while he is at work.
“I just feel like they’re going to rob me,” he said through the interpreter of the thoughts he has when men in jackets enter the store, where he is still employed. “Whenever I am at work, I am constantly in awe and fear of these individuals.”
Stackhouse conceded that while it did appear Bradford fired the gun accidentally, the weapon was cocked and he behaved carelessly.
“It’s probably not the funnest job in the world,” Stackhouse said of working at the liquor store, “and then Mr. Bradford comes in.”
While awaiting sentencing and before that, Stackhouse said, Bradford never showed “an ounce of remorse” for his actions. He made a plea “at literally the last second” after having rejected previous offers from the state, Stackhouse said, and even then didn’t appear to do so because he felt contrite.
“He was not playing around,” Stackhouse said of Bradford. “He knew exactly what he was doing.”
Public defender Derrick Johnson, Bradford’s attorney, noted that his client would be receiving a more serious punishment with the plea agreement they arrived at the day of his trial than with any of the ones offered before then. Of the gunshot, Johnson said, it was “very clear he didn’t mean to” discharge the weapon, saying he’d cocked it because “that’s what people in movies do when they’re serious about something.”
Johnson called the crime “out of character” for his client and noted Bradford didn’t have a history of violence prior to the robbery. Bradford’s judgment that day was clouded by his severe drug use and the stress of a late rent payment, Johnson said.
“To say he’s lying and only pleaded because he had to, with all due respect Mr. Stackhouse has no idea what conversations have gone on between me and my client,” Johnson said. “It was not right, and [Bradford] was not right at the time.”
Bradford addressed the court and apologized to the victim, but said he had no expectation of the man’s forgiveness. He called the events of that day his “biggest mistake,” and stressed that he never intended to shoot anyone but brought the weapon along for show. The pepper spray, he said, “was just to get away, not to put any more pain on him but keep him from seeing where I went.”
“I definitely am very remorseful, no matter what,” Bradford said. “Maybe one day we’ll be in paradise laughing about this.”
For the weapons offense Bradford received 20 years with all but 18 suspended, during the first five of which he will not be eligible for parole. For the armed robbery charge, Bradford received 20 years of suspended time. Bragunier said she would recommend Bradford for treatment at the Patuxent Institute.
