A federal worker from La Plata is stepping up to run for the Charles County Board of Education.
Shawna Mayon Marks, 37, registered her candidacy on Feb. 17 in her first run for public office.
Marks is seeking the lone at-large seat after the makeup of the school board was changed in last year’s Maryland General Assembly session.
Marks said she decided to run after seeing and hearing from parents about situations that needed to be changed in the school system, especially when it comes to teachers and support staff in the county.
“We have some really, really good teachers and I don’t want to lose them because of lack of income or not being able to have a livable wage,” Marks said.
Marks advocated for using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds toward hiring more educators and retaining teachers, and said schools have to help combat learning loss brought on by the pandemic.
She would also advocate for funding to ensure that any student that wanted to go to summer school would be able to do so.
More mental health resources for students is also an important part of her platform to help students with mental health issues related to the pandemic.
“Let’s start talking about feelings in elementary school so students understand that it’s OK to discuss your feelings,” Marks said.
In addition, she would like to ensure better communication with parents such as sending home documents in the native language of parents who may speak English as a second language.
Marks said residents should vote for her because she is a voice for teachers, staff and parents in the school system.
“It doesn’t matter what you may be doing in that school, everyone is important and we need everybody to make sure it runs smoothly,” she said.
Marks will run against Andre Kinney of La Plata and Chino Walters of Waldorf in the July 19 primary.