During a 3-hour-plus meeting on June 21, the Charles County Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend approval of a land use change around the Maryland Airport in Indian Head.
County staff received 96 comments following the commission's May 3 hearing when public comment was kept open until June 3. In addition, another 460 came in through an automated email center.
Those against the request largely had concerns about environmental impact, while those in favor supported economic development.
The Comprehensive Plan amendment would remove land from the watershed conservation district and designate it as employment and industrial land use. The land in question surrounding the airport is 558 acres.
County planner Amy Blessinger noted that there are environmental constraints on 142 of those acres, including 115 that have steep slopes and 27 with resource protected zones.
Responding to a question from the commission, Blessinger said that any development of the land would be subject to stormwater management and forest conservation stipulations.
Charles Rice, assistant chief of planning, said that the Comp Plan amendment would "set the stage for rezoning," adding that the specific rezoning would be determined in the future.
"We would envision setting some pretty serious zoning requirements around environmental issues," Rice said.
Commissioner Bill Murray noted that the commission doesn't approve stormwater management and environmental plans, adding that those are done by development services.
"It is kind of hard to separate" environmental concerns from the Comp Plan amendment, Commissioner Angela Sherard said.
The commissioners heard a report from RKG Associates of Washington, D.C., a land use consultant. Larry Cranor, a senior project manager with RKG, said that a 50-acre parcel that is owned by the county is part of the land surrounding the airport.
During discussion prior to the vote, Murray noted that the St. Mary's County Regional Airport "turned out to be a very nice facility." He added that the airport in California has industrial uses around it.
Vice Chair Robin Barnes made the motion to recommend approval of the Comp Plan change. Murray and Kevin Wedding voted yes, while Sherard, Maya Coleman and Dawud Abdur-Rahman voted no. That left a tie-breaking vote to Chair Wayne Magoon, who voted yes.
Recommendation for private transfer station
In other news, the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend a zoning text amendment to allow a private transfer station in a heavy industrial zone north of Acton Lane.
The commission held the public record open from June 7 to 15 but received no additional comment.
Acton Sun Land LLC made the proposal, which it believes would lengthen the life of the current landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf.
To approve the plan, the board of county commissioners would have to approve a zoning text amendment and the board of appeals would have to approve a special exception permit for the site.
Staff noted that the Maryland Department of the Environment has concluded that there is no reason for denial of a permit for the facility.
Acton Sun Land would like for the facility to come online in 2022.