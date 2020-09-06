Maryland courts enter phase IV of reopening

On Monday, Maryland's circuit courts and the District Court of Maryland resumed statewide non-jury trials and contested hearings in civil, family and juvenile cases as part of Phase IV of its five-phased COVID-19 progressive reopening plan.
Phase IV of the judiciary's reopening plan will be implemented as outlined by the amended administrative order on the progressive resumption of full function of judiciary operations. The administrative order clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities outlines restrictions for those entering a courthouse.
Anyone entering a courthouse, including employees, are required to wear a face mask or covering, submit to a written or verbal questionnaire regarding any COVID-19 related symptoms and submit a contactless thermometer temperature check. The measures are in place as additional safety precautions to help protect the well-being of all court visitors, judges and employees during the pandemic.
Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera with the Maryland Court of Appeals said that the courts are moving cautiously, as planned, into phase IV of reopening and will resume all court operations except jury trials.
“Dockets will be restricted in size, and face masks, social distancing, temperature checks at building entrances, and other measures will remain in place to help to protect the public, judges, and Judiciary staff to the extent possible," Barbera said. "We will continue to follow best practices recommended by the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Barbera said the phased resumption of court operations combines health measures with operations protocols to serve the justice needs of the people of Maryland.
The Maryland Court of Appeals has remained fully operational since phase II, which lasted from June 5 through July 19. Arguments are being held remotely and continue to be livestreamed on mdcourts.gov, given the size of the courtroom and bench.
Judge Laura Ripken, administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and chair of the Conference of Circuit Judges, said that circuit courts will continue to hear all matters that have been heard in phase III and further expand those in phase IV. In criminal matters, courts will hear motions, expungement, violation of probation hearings, non-jury trials, status conferences, and sentencings.
"In civil matters, the courts will hear motions, settlements, and attorney discipline cases, as well as court trials," Ripken said. "In family law, the courts will hear domestic violence cases, motions, pendente lite hearings, contempt proceedings, adoptions, guardianships, child support, settlements, court-ordered mediations and merits hearings."
In Phase IV, circuit court cases involving a child in need of assistance and juvenile delinquency cases are fully operational, as well as circuit court problem-solving courts are fully operational. Problem-solving courts continue to be operational, with remote and in-person proceedings, as appropriate. Circuit courts will continue to operate with a combination of remote as well as in-person hearings.
During Phase IV in the District Court of Maryland, all court matters in the first three phases of the judiciary’s reopening plan will continue to be heard, plus the district court will begin hearing additional criminal and traffic matters. In addition, civil matters, including landlord-tenant failure to pay rent cases, will be heard, and problem-solving courts will continue to be operational.
District court commissioners’ offices are fully operational and continue to process domestic violence protective orders, peace orders, extreme risk protective orders, and emergency evaluations after normal courts and on the weekends.
"Courts are progressively expanding case types for hearings, both in-person and remotely," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "Throughout these past several months, the courts have developed and implemented staggered docket times and reduced docket sizes and have incorporated remote hearings to ensure that best practices consistent with COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained."
Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone. The Maryland Judiciary plans to move into the fifth and final phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Oct. 5, subject to COVID-19 conditions. Once implemented, phase V will mark the resumption of jury trials and the judiciary's statewide completion of its return to full operations.