More than three quarters of Maryland schools scored favorably in ratings as the Maryland State Department of Education released its first statewide report card since the pandemic, grading schools on a variety of performance goals.
The state education department released the findings on March 9 and described them as a “baseline for school improvement and student success.”
“The data collected from the 2022 Report Card is the starting point for us to shape local education agency policy and work toward implementing evidence-based, best-in-class work to drive student outcomes. That work is more urgent now than ever,” State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said.
The March 9 release was the first report on school performance statewide since 2018-2019 school year, the last full school year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced massive changes to education due to shutdowns and distancing requirements.
Schools are graded on a five-star metric that takes into account academic achievement, academic progress, progress toward English language proficiency, graduation rate and school quality/student success.
State wide results overall were positive, with 75% of schools receiving marks of three, four or five stars.
According to the release, all 24 school districts in Maryland have at least one school scoring with four or five stars.
About 63% of schools in the state maintained their ratings from the 2018-2019 school year, while a further 11% improved from 2018-2019.
“The pandemic presented many challenges, many priorities shifted and our educators and LEA’s stepped up,” Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford said in the release. “They created a safe and welcoming space in the classroom and the results of the 2022 Maryland School Report Card reflect that.
However, not all was good news.
Over a quarter of schools faired worse in ratings compared to 2018-2019, and more than half of the school districts in the state have a school with a one or two-star rating.
Parents and others can view the Maryland State Report Card at MDReportcard.org.
The website provides information on enrollment, attendance, performance on state assessments and more for all 24 school districts. The site also includes individual star ratings and reports for every school in Maryland.
Southern Maryland round up
Southern Maryland schools had overall positive results in the 2022 Maryland Report Card.
Charles County reported in a press release on March 9 that 32 schools in the county earned three or more stars, with 13 receiving four stars and 19 receiving three stars.
While no school in Charles County scored with the lowest rating of one star, no school earned a five-star rating either. Five schools scored a two-star rating — John Hanson, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, Eva Turner and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.
“We know our work continues to close achievement gaps, whether they exist from the pandemic or other factors that affect a student’s ability to be in school and fully engaged, and our educators remain committed to our overall goal of preparing students for graduation and beyond,” Charles Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
St. Mary’s and Calvert counties also passed the 2022 Report Card without any school recording only one star.
Only one school in St. Mary’s county, George Washington Carver Elementary, scored two stars.
About 25 St. Mary’s public schools and 22 Calvert public schools recored between three and five stars.
Calvert’s results were notable in that all schools in the county scored no worse than three stars.
“Our goal is to have all schools ultimately achieve five star rankings,” Susan Johnson, chief academic officer for Calvert public schools, said in a release on Tuesday. “We continue to align our curriculum, instruction and assessments to ensure each student is meeting grade level standards.”
St. Mary’s and Calvert tied the five-star count with four apiece, while 10 Calvert schools scored with four stars compared to 16 in St. Mary’s County.