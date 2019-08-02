Pre-kindergarten to first graders were in for a special treat Monday at the Waldorf West Library as they got to travel back in time to the prehistoric world as mock paleontologists and explore fossils while uncovering the story of dinosaurs, all of which was part of an interactive show called “Dino!” presented by the Maryland Science Center’s Traveling Science Program.
“It’s mostly a show all about dinosaurs,” said Hannah Dickmyer, one of three external program educators from the center who helped orchestrate the show. “Sometimes, we take ideas from the science center on the road with us. This is a show that has been around for a while but it’s been revamped lately to make it easier for kids to understand and interact with.”
More than 50 kids and parents participated in the program, which featured an array of paleontological tools, learning kits with fossil samples and other observational artifacts including eggs as well as a model of a dinosaur’s stomach. The star of the show was a baby Maiasaura named Mya, voiced by puppeteer Brooke Derrenberger, who took young participants on an educational journey about how dinosaurs lived, what they needed to survive and the important role that paleontologists play.
“The way it works is kind of like talking back and forth between me and the other presenters. Mya asks a lot of questions about what it’s like to be a dinosaur because she’s just a baby,” Derrenberger said. “She helps the kids learn all about dinosaurs like what they eat, where fossils come from and all of that other fun stuff. My favorite thing is when they learn something new especially when they get really excited and you can see their faces light up. I love to promote science or anything in the STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] field for the younger ones so that when they grow up, maybe they’ll think about having a career in science, technology and all that good stuff.”
Fellow presenter Jacob Hippert led the show with discussions about the tools that paleontologists use to uncover the hidden stories of dinosaurs in their day-to-day fieldwork, misconceptions about Velociraptors and also the significance of an era when prehistoric reptiles and other monstrous beasts roamed the Earth some 230 million years ago.
“It’s a really fun opportunity to be able to learn about paleontology. It’s not archaeology which is a distinction,” said Hippert. “My focus is definitely putting on a good show that is clear, easy to understand and still fun. The takeaway is that kids learn some basic things about dinosaurs which happen to be really cool.”
