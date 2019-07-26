There was plenty of excitement to go around Wednesday at the Charles County P.D. Brown Public Library in Waldorf as Maryland Zoo representatives led a “Costume Critters” expedition with children to discover similarities and differences between vertebrate and invertebrate animals while playing dress up.
More than two dozen young explorers and their families participated in the ticketed event.
Maryland Zoo public programs coordinator Kelsie Myers, along with education instructor Melissa Showalter, gave a brief teach-in with learning signs as well as several live animal demonstrations.
“Our job at the zoo is to get people to care about animals and their conservation, or preserving them for the future,” Myers told the Maryland Independent.
“Every day, we try to inspire them by getting them excited about learning and coming to the zoo. But a lot of times, some kids and parents don’t often have socioeconomic opportunities to go there because of the long drive. Coming to places like [the library] gives us the opportunity to expand our reach in terms of educating people outside of our boundaries at the zoo,” she said.
The Maryland Zoo is renowned for having friendly, well-versed staff members who are equally engaged in positive interactions with the public, according to Myers.
Myers said it’s important to not only get children excited about learning, but to also “create the next generation of stewards” that will go out in the field and work with animals “to preserve them for the future.”
“Our zoo mobile programs are very well established and have a very good reputation. Requests are often put in very early and we often have a wait list of at least six to eight weeks. You would have to contact us to get a slot,” she said. “We go through interactive experiences and interpretation training in which we’re always taught to go off of what the audience is giving you. It’s very rewarding to get positive interactions with guests, especially when kids already know some of the terms that you’re trying to teach them. We do it for the kids and get positive feedback more than often. That always gives us the motivation to come out and continue these programs — we love our jobs or else we wouldn’t be doing it.”
During the program on Wednesday, Myers and Showalter shared their educational collection of “animal ambassadors” which included an emperor scorpion, lesser hedgehog tenrec, Dumeril’s boa snake and a former pet kinkajou named Kayla whom Myers said was donated to the Maryland Zoo.
Stephanie Summers, a Nanjemoy resident who attended the event with her 7-year-old twin daughters, Kali and Mya, said her family enjoyed the free event and has already spread the word about it to friends.
“This is the third or fourth event, at a Charles County public library, that we’ve been to and it’s just really awesome,” Stephanie Summers said. “The events that they have are so cool and the kids love it. It’s honestly the perfect thing to do during the summertime which keeps them occupied and entertained, and it’s still educational. It’s a win all the way around and is something that you would actually want to take your kids to. I loved it and they loved it.”
“The snake was my favorite because I like the colors of it and I like that it had scales,” Kali Summers said. “I can definitely tell that I might [work with animals] in the future.”
