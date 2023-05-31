Southern Maryland has a history filled with firsts for the nation that are now officially recognized and honored with a place among the country's national heritage areas.
State and local leaders along with representatives of the Piscataway Indian Nation gathered at Piscataway Park on May 25 to celebrate the establishment of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.
For Mark Tayac, chief of the Piscataway Indian Nation, Thursday’s ceremony held great significance for the tribe.
“Where we are located, many people know it as Piscataway National Park,” Tayac said. “We are at the seat of government for the Piscataway people.”
Francis Gray, who identified himself as the tribal chair of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, called designation of the national heritage area a positive step.
“We’ll put into motion an extremely important, long overdue effort to record, document, protect and raise awareness about our history,” Gray said.
The Piscataway Indian Nation and its customs were recognized in the feasibility study for what is now the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. According to a copy of the study released on Nov. 17, 2021, the Piscataway people have been widely recognized as the first people to have settled what is now Southern Maryland.
At their height, the Piscataway people maintained territory that extended through modern day Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties to as far north as Baltimore county and as far west as the Appalachian Mountains.
At one point, the tribe’s capital of Moyaone was located in what is now Piscataway Park before it was relocated to what is now Zekiah Manor in the 1680s.
The tribe’s history and customs were acknowledged by the state of Maryland in 2012 when then-Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) signed executive orders formally recognizing the Piscataway Conoy Tribe and the Piscataway Indian Nation.
“One of the many things that makes this state so special, one of the many things that makes this day so special, is the Piscataway tribe,” Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in his keynote address last week. “Today we gather to celebrate the history of the Piscataway and the history of all communities that have a shared and rich heritage here in Southern Maryland.”
A history of firsts defines the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.
Margaret Brent is recognized as the first woman in the colonies to practice law and the first woman to petition for the right to vote after arriving from England in 1638.
The freedom of religion is widely recognized as first codified in 1649 with “The Act Concerning Religion," which protected religious individuals from having their rights to worship as they wished infringed.
The study also recognizes Mathias de Sousa as the first person of African descent to be elected to what is now the Maryland General Assembly in 1641.
Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, said she was proud of the work that created the new designation.
Walker told Southern Maryland News that a management steering committee and a management plan for the national heritage area was in the works.
“We want to reach out to the community, see what is most needed and formulate what we’re going to be as we move forward,” Walker said.
The designation was made official last year by a vote of Congress, which authorized $10 million in funding to be spent over 10 years.