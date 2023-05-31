Southern Maryland has a history filled with firsts for the nation that are now officially recognized and honored with a place among the country's national heritage areas.

State and local leaders along with representatives of the Piscataway Indian Nation gathered at Piscataway Park on May 25 to celebrate the establishment of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.


