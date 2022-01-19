A measure to institute an emergency order requiring a mask mandate for private businesses in Charles County failed after a marathon public hearing on Tuesday evening.
The 3-2 vote in favor of the order still killed the emergency bill because emergency legislation requires a supermajority of votes in order to be adopted into law. It would have reimposed a mask mandate for businesses and instituted monetary fines for individuals found not in compliance with the order.
“I don’t think it’s the position of the government to force people to do things,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said in his remarks before the vote.
Bowling and Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) voted against the measure.
Commissioners Thomasina O. Coates (D), Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Reuben B. Collins II (D) all voted in favor of the measure.
Collins thanked the public for their input after nearly four hours of testimony that stretched into the evening hours on Tuesday.
“We recognize that this is an issue that we may not all agree on, and I want to assure you that we had ample time to think about this,” Collins said.
The decision on a mandate came after Dr. Dianna Abney, the Charles health officer, updated commissioners on the data regarding the omicron surge, which appeared to be on the decline.
Charles County currently sits at a positivity rate of 22.19%, which was higher than the state average of 19.77% but sharply lower than the 34.13% positivity rate logged last week in the county.
The case rate per 100,000 also remained over the state average of 139.5 at 158.5 per 100,000.
That number was also lower than the 179.7 per 100,000 figure logged last week in Charles.
Abney also promoted a multitude of studies, including one done on the outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt at the start of the pandemic that showed masks reduced the risk of infection by 70%.
Opponents argued masks were ineffective and infringed upon civil liberties .
“The masks are ineffective and very damaging to children,” Suzy Walker, a La Plata resident, said. No evidence was cited to back up her opinion.
The majority of written comments submitted before Tuesday’s meeting were also opposed to the mandate.
Karen Burroughs, a Hughesville resident, cited a provision that would fine violators $50 for the first offense and $100 for all subsequent offenses.
“I don’t mind wearing a mask when it makes sense. I do most of the time unless I am a good distance away from someone else. However, I do not believe any fees should be charged for non-use,” Burroughs said.
Proponents felt that the mask mandate is an important factor in fighting the ongoing pandemic.
Angela French-Bell, a White Plains resident and vice president of the Charles County Chapter of the NAACP, also argued in favor of the mask mandate.
“The science supports wearing masks and recent evidence suggests that masks can save lives,” French Bell said, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on masks.
Derrick Terry, a Waldorf resident, stated in his comments that the masks were not a violation of civil liberties.
“No one is saying you can’t vote, practice your religion, drink out of a water fountain or enjoy any other liberty,” Terry said.
Despite Tuesday’s vote, individual private businesses will still be able to enforce a mask mandate if they wish.