Charles County’s mask mandate will continue for at least another month, but as a measure passed under the commissioners' capacity as the county's board of health instead of under emergency powers.
County commissioners voted unanimously to withdraw the state of emergency Tuesday and the passed the board of health resolution to extend the mask mandate by a 3-2 vote. In Charles, as in some other counties, the board of commissioners also functions as the local board of health.
Commissioners Bobby Rucci (D) and Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) voted in opposition to the measure.
Wesley Adams, county attorney, advised the change after stating the justification to continue the county’s state of emergency resolution “no longer exists.”
That assertion was buoyed by information given by Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles health officer, during the weekly COVID-19 update.
New cases of COVID-19 have fallen steadily since the county reintroduced its mask mandate during the height of the Delta variant surge earlier this summer.
According to Abney’s data, only 85 cases of COVID-19 were recorded last week, a 17.5% decrease over last week’s cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported other encouraging news on the state of the pandemic in the county, too.
The weekly case rate per 100,000 was down to 52.07 cases, leaving the county on the low end of the substantial tear of COVID-transmission.
That number is important, as counties below the 50 cases per 100,000 can opt out of a mask mandate.
Despite the promising numbers, Abney was concerned about a potential holiday surge of COVID-19 as residents gather inside with extended family members.
Abney also cited the surge that happened last winter as Americans began again to gather starting last November.
However, Abney said she did not expect a peak as high as last winter’s surge thanks in part to the availability and deployment of vaccines.
The board of health mask mandate lasts for 30 days, and functions in the same manner as the order previously installed by the state of emergency declaration.
The board of health order also applies to municipalities like La Plata, which does not have its own board of health and is subject to ruling from the county board.
Commissioners also voted in a 3-2 vote to return county board meetings to in-person starting Jan. 1.
The ruling would allow for virtual meetings to take place in the county government's blue room and allow for members that wish to not take part in person to stay virtual during meetings.
However, the measure faced intense scrutiny from Commissioners Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Amanda M. Stewart (D).
Stewart said that the vote altered a measure voted on by the commissioners in July to keep weekly meetings virtual but return public hearings and forums to in-person participation.
Coates was more forceful with her criticism.
“I don’t see where we’re having an issue. If we’re not mandating vaccines, I don’t understand why we’re mandating people back in the office,” Coates said.
Bowling, who raised the motion, said that returning to in-person public meetings would help the public feel more involved in county decision-making.