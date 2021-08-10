With a resurgence of COVID-19, the Charles County commissioners have decided to reimpose a state of emergency and require residents to return to indoor masking in public areas.
The resolution was reinstated by a unanimous vote by the county commissioners in a special meeting that took place on Tuesday.
The new state of emergency declaration will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, which will require all residents regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask when entering businesses, places of worships or other buildings allowing entrance to the public.
The deceleration will not reimpose any capacity or social distancing limits like the more stringent measures put in place at the start of the pandemic last year.
Bonnie Grady, president and chief executive officer of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, thanked the commissioners for “being cognizant of the fact that when the pandemic started that the county suffered enormous economic impact from more rigorous mandates.”
Grady also said that the mask mandate would not impose as much havoc as full shutdowns would.
The commissioners also voted unanimously on Tuesday to return public hearings to virtual sessions, reversing course on a previous plan that would have allowed the return of in-person pubic hearings and town halls in a gradual re-opening of commissioner meetings.
The decisions were made after a sobering report delivered by Dr. Dianna Abney, health officer for Charles County, on the state of the pandemic in Charles and the surrounding region.
A part of her presentation was a slide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker website that showed that Charles as well as Prince George’s County now had "high" levels of transmission of COVID-19.
St. Mary's and Calvert counties were both listed as having "substantial" spread as of Tuesday evening, slightly less worse than the "high" rating.
The spread has been powered by the Delta variant of the virus, which has surged to become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States.
Abney recommended to the Charles commissioners that masking return after stating that reported cases in the county had jumped.
The cases per 100,000 and positivity rates were also concerning to Abney as Charles County greatly outpaced the region in both categories.
Charles currently has a case rate of 20.6 per 100,000, compared to just 8.8 per 100,000 in Calvert and 14.1 per 100,000 in St. Mary’s.
Charles also maintains a 6.29% positivity rate, compared to 5.16% in Calvert and 5.7% in St. Mary’s.
“The data is showing that something is going on in Charles County. ... We are losing the battle.” Abney warned.
The announcement of the return to masks countywide follows a return to masking in Charles public schools. Last week, the local school system announced that masking would return for students and staff when school begins Aug. 30.
Calvert public schools also announced a return to compulsory masking when their school year begins on Aug. 31.
St. Mary’s as of Tuesday had not made a formal declaration on whether to bring masks back for the school year despite an order that required masks for summer camps in that county made earlier this month.