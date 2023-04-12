A Mary H. Matula Elementary School student got the experience of a lifetime on Tuesday when she became “Mayor for a Day.”
Zoey Mayo, a fifth grader at Matula, presided over the April 11 meeting of the La Plata Town Council.
“It was really fun and nerve wracking but I like nerve wracking,” Mayo told Southern Maryland News. “I really got to feel like I was actually mayor.
“Mayor Mayo” won the local edition of the 2022 “If I Were Mayor” contest run by the Maryland Municipal League, which annually asks students to write an essay on what they would do if they were mayor.
Last year’s contest tasked area fourth graders to write an essay about what slogan they would create for their town if they were mayor. In her essay, Mayo chose the slogan “Let’s go La Plata, walk on,” and stated she would create a policy to ensure every neighborhood had sidewalks.
The lack of sidewalk access was personal to Mayo, who saw her younger sister, Zia Mayo, 7, of La Plata, get struck by a car in 2019 while riding her scooter in town. Zia was treated for her injuries at the time and was present at the April 11 meeting.
Mayo stated in her essay that adding additional sidewalks would not only boost pedestrian safety but also increase tourism to the town.
As a part of her prize for winning, Mayo served as mayor for the session, opening the meeting and leading the town council through the various agenda items.
One topic in general created a full-circle moment for Mayo when council members were informed that design work on a project to extend sidewalks down Washington Avenue could begin as early as June 1.
Councilman David Jenkins said the sidewalk improvements were “absolutely needed.”
“It’s so satisfying to see real words put into action,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Jill Mayo, Zoey’s mother, said.
When asked how she felt about her daughter being mayor for a day, Jill Mayo said she was proud.
“I was very proud of her, she was well spoken.” she said. “She had some great coaching and it felt natural.”
At the desk, Zoey Mayo was joined by her friend and fellow Matula Elementary fifth grader Sydney Pennycooke, who was chosen by Zoey to be her mayor pro tempore.
“I feel like this experience was educational,” Pennycooke said when asked about her experience.
“She did an amazing job,” Councilwoman Evalyne Bryant-Ward said about Pennycooke, whom she mentored during the meeting.
Mayor Jeannine James was also impressed with the mini mayors.
“It’s so nice to see these young ladies really taking interest in local government and learning a little bit more,” James said. “They read about it but they don’t get to experience it, so it can be a little more nerve-wracking sitting up here.”
The 2023 “If I Were Mayor” contest submission window closed on March 31, with statewide winners to be named at a later date.
The town also passed three pieces of legislation on Tuesday related to operations of the town.
Town council members voted unanimously to approve two contracts for uniform rental and facilities services from Cintas and a contract with Kline’s Services to clean accumulated fat, oil and grease from the Willow Lane Pump Station Wet Well.
The council also gave unanimous resolution for the purchase of a new crane truck for the Town of La Plata Operations Department.
