The Historic McConchie One-Room School, the only known school still in existence in Charles County that exclusively served Black students, aims to continue to educate the community on the dense African American history in the area through future programs and a rehabilitation of the structure.
The school, originally located at Blossom Point Road and Route 6 in Welcome, served Black students from 1912 until 1952, when Charles County consolidated its schools. The school was planned for demolition in 1992, when Mitchell Digges and George Dyson of the Charles County Fair Board moved the building to the fairgrounds for display.
The school typically holds Fourth of July and fair events, however all were canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Currently, efforts are focused on a rehabilitation project of the school, finding an independent contractor to service the rehabilitation by carrying out a grant awarded by the state African American Heritage Preservation Group, according to Charlotte Weirich, immediate past McConchie Committee Chair.
Weirich and other committee members applied to the Maryland Historical Trust for the grant, which was then executed in June. The committee has two years to complete the grant and once a competitive bid to do the work is received the rehabilitation will start in earnest.
"Restoration has to be exactly how the building was, changes were made to the inside," said Bob Sondheimer, current McConchie Committee chair. "So this will be a historical rehabilitation, it won't be exactly like it was, but we will try to make it as much as we can."
Weirich said the significance of the school in the county comes from being the only one-room African American schoolhouse open to the public, as others have been neglected, abandoned or used in storage.
"We are really going to focus on the connection with local African American history moving into the future," Weirich said. "That is the whole purpose of this project, to enable the entire community regardless of race, religion and ethnicity, to learn the great amount of work, education and endurance that went into this building."
Weirich said past programs honoring Black citizens of the county have included those who served in World War I and the Buffalo Soldiers, and have brought out the uniqueness of the African American history in the county. Janice Wilson, McConchie Committee member, said information about the past of African Americans must be shared with the community.
"It is forgotten history," Wilson said. "As African Americans, our history has not been valued to the level it should be."
Cynthia Sondheimer, cochair of the McConchie Committee, said the rehabilitation project and eventual reopening of the school will provide education, entertainment and family friendly programs. She said education was not nearly as widely available to African-Americans in the past as it was to others and many of the local youth do not recognize that.
"Charles County has a very rich history and I know a lot of young people don’t know about it," Cynthia Sondheimer said. "This is one of the reasons why we are trying to bring this up and show them your history is here too."
Weirich said that the McConchie Committee has had a wonderfully positive response from not just the Black community, but also in the white community. She said the committee has opened up doors for discussion and aims to improve race relations locally.
"We really need to start at the grassroots level for people who are of different racial and cultural backgrounds to understand each other," Weirich said. "We feel that the McConchie project is helping in our own special way to do that."
Weirich said that three other grants have already been awarded and completed, two from the county office of tourism to create historical signs for the outside and inside of the school. The third was from the Southern Maryland Heritage Consortium for educational brochures for visitors.
Wilson said it is important for Black children to understand their history and the importance of education. Wilson said the McConchie Committee has had contact in the past with living graduates of the school and that has helped further their message to the public.
"A rich history has been forgotten. When you look at how America was racially structured, that was the reason for it," Wilson said. "It was not valued, but it is never too late to learn and educate. People need to know."