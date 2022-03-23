A Maurice J. McDonough High School theater arts teacher was recently inducted to the Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame.
The Charles public school system announced in a press release earlier this month that Jana Heyl was awarded the honor. This is the second hall of fame award for Heyl, who was added to the Maryland Thespians Hall of Fame in 2019.
She has been teaching theater in Charles County for 32 years and said she was introduced to theater when she saw local high school productions in the early 1980s.
“I started doing theater in high school as a result and was always interested in teaching.” Heyl said. “I decided to pair the two things I love — theater and kids — and decided to become a drama teacher.”
During her time at McDonough High, the institution became the first school theater in the county to fly actors during a performance of “Peter Pan” in 2012.
While schools in Charles County don’t have high enough ceilings for their own fly systems, the McDonough drama department raised $6,000 to have Flying by Foy come to the school to construct and supervise the operation of a temporary system.
Playwright Jonathan Rand workshopped the play “Murder in the Knife Room” at the school with theater staff and students. The play, which was performed at McDonough High School in 2007, is still performed by schools allover the world.
Heyl said the idea came together after Heyl met Rand at a performance after the drama department performed one of Rand’s plays at the International Thespian festival.
The McDonough theater program also garner recognition from the Educational Theatre Association.
The school received the Educational Theatre Association Outstanding School award, which is granted to schools with theater programs that exemplify and promote high standards in educational theater.
According to the release, the organization praised McDonough staff for seeking out opportunities that allow students to participate in theater arts either through cross curricular learning with other subjects or remove barriers to improve accessibility to the program.
Heyl pushed for much of the increase to student involvement.
“Her persistent advocacy has resulted in more opportunities, workshops, virtual tools and better facilities for her students,” Andrew Blumhardt, content specialist in fine and performing arts, said.
Heyl said she wanted Charles County residents to know that despite the challenges from the pandemic, that the arts are alive and well.
“We are coming back from this slump of not being able to do what we loved, we’re rebuilding, all of us are. ... Arts are alive and well and we hope you come out to ur shows,” Heyl said.
McDonough’s drama program is preparing for its spring production, “The Little Mermaid,” which is scheduled for April 8 through 10.
Tickets can be purchased at mhsdrama303.booktix.com and anyone interested in purchasing handicapped seating is asked to email Connie Murphy at mhsdrama303@gmail.com.
