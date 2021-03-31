Imagine running a marathon. Now imagine running one every day six days in a row.
That’s what a 2009 McDonough High School graduate plans to do, and don’t count her out. This isn’t Nikki Sanford’s first rodeo.
Sanford, 28, ran eight marathons in eight days in 2018 for MS Run the US, a nonprofit fundraiser in the fight against multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that has many symptoms.
Sanford — who graduated from High Point University, William & Mary Law School and Columbia University and works as a patent attorney in Seattle — played volleyball, tennis and softball for McDonough High’s Eagles, but didn’t run cross country while in high school.
She started running while in college to stay fit, she said, and eventually decided to try a marathon with a friend, which Sanford called the hardest challenge she’s taken on.
After her first marathon in 2016, Sanford wanted to find a way to use all the hours she was spending running and training in a meaningful way to help others.
“I have several close friends with a family member with MS, and I was drawn to MS Run the US primarily because the concept — a team of runners running across America through individual segments of 160-plus miles — fascinated me,” she said in an email.
“The athletic challenge and opportunity to run across a segment of the country appealed to me,” she said.
In 2018, Sanford ran from Barstow, Calif., to Las Vegas, transversing 205 miles and the Mohave Desert in the process. “I really enjoyed going through the various towns and spots I’d likely never have seen driving or passing through,” she said.
This year, Sanford plans to run in 175 miles in Colorado, starting at Steamboat Springs on May 25. She is one of 19 runners who will participate in the 3,260-mile event over 4½ months.
She began training for the event in November by running 25 miles a week and plans to get to 60 to 70 miles a week this month. She also does strength training and uses a CrossFit four or five times a week to balance out the running.
The founder of MS Run the US, Ashley Schneider, ran the entire relay distance from California to New York City in 2010 in support of her mother who had MS, and she became the 16th woman to run across the country. Since 2013, a relay team has been selected from a nationwide pool of applicants each year to cover that distance and raise funds and awareness for MS.
Sanford’s brothers, Paul, 30, and Allen, 24, plan to run a virtual 5K around the same time as their sister is running the marathons in May, she said.
“I am a runner as well, and it’s hard to imagine running one marathon, let alone six marathons back to back,” Paul said. “It’s an incredible athletic feat and the virtual run during her week in Colorado is a great way for myself and others to ‘run with her’ while supporting the cause and those with MS.”
The siblings’ parents, Bernice and Matthew Sanford of Bel Alton, are electrical and mechanical engineers at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head.
Matthew Sanford said he and his wife are proud of Nikki. “We’re pretty shocked anyone can run that far,” the father said. “I run, but I’m pretty tired after three miles.”
Nikki has a fundraising goal of $10,000. As of earlier this week, she was at $2,933.
The virtual run/bike/walk can be joined for $35 as a fundraiser at runsignup.com/Race/DC/YourCity/MSRuntheUS2021VirtualRun. Her website is msruntheus.salsalabs.org/2021relay/p/nikkisanford/index.html.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews