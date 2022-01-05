Charles County’s “It’s Academic” competition held last month at North Point High School was notable for several important reasons.
The Dec. 8 event was held in person for the first time since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the vast majority of events into online spaces, and was one of the last major events held before the omicron surge curtailed in-person events by the school district.
The competition was also a major milestone for Maurice J. McDonough High School, who for the first time in 15 years took home the win and the right to represent the county at the regional level.
“When we won third place last year, I really felt that this year would be their year,” Joanna Hobbs, library media specialist at McDonough High School and one of the team coaches, said.
Coaching for an “It’s Academic” competition is similar to coaching for other team sports.
Hobbs and Mary Howard, a chemistry teacher at North Point High School, provided practice questions and made sure the team was meeting regularly, as well as helped decide the three best candidates for each competition.
Hobbs said the team focused on making sure they had the best all around team members instead of focusing on students that were strong in only one category.
While having an-all around team was key to success, the seeds for last month’s victory were planted after a third place effort in last year’s virtual county competition.
Hobbs said that she was so confident in the team’s abilities after the team’s performance in 2020 that she put on her calendar a reminder to hang the banner the Thursday after the competition.
Her forward thinking paid off, as McDonugh took the win with 350 points, besting runner ups La Plata High School by 50 points.
The host team from North Point High School rounded out the podium with a respectable third place showing, earning 210 points on the night.
“It was definitely very exciting,” Samuel Chernoff, a senior at McDonough High School, said.
Chernoff said the team of himself, Nicholas Long and Julie Perriello didn’t realize the significance of the win until after the competition was over. Capturing the school’s first win in fifteen years made the victory even more sweet, Chernoff said.
With the win, McDonough High School advances to compete against Montgomery Blair High School from Montgomery County and Manassas, Virginia’s Osbourn Park High School.
That match, held virtually, will be recorded this month and aired on Feb. 26 on NBC4 television station.
La Plata High School will also compete in a televised regional match this coming fall.
All competing teams were awarded a $250 scholarship from the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, with the exception of McDonough High School, which earned a $500 scholarship for winning.