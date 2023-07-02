Virginia McGraw

Former Charles board of education member Virginia McGraw will be honored by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education at the organization's annual meeting in Annapolis in October.

 CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A former Charles public schools educator and board of education member is slated to be honored with a distinguished service award from the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.

Virginia McGraw was named as the winner of the 2023 Distinguished School Board Service Award, according to a release from the organization on June 20.


  

DARRYL KINSEY JR.