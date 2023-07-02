Former Charles board of education member Virginia McGraw will be honored by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education at the organization's annual meeting in Annapolis in October.
A former Charles public schools educator and board of education member is slated to be honored with a distinguished service award from the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.
Virginia McGraw was named as the winner of the 2023 Distinguished School Board Service Award, according to a release from the organization on June 20.
The award will be presented during the Maryland Association of Boards of Education conference in Annapolis in October.
“Ginny’s unswerving commitment to public education in Maryland acts as a model for so many school board members,” Maryland Association of Boards of Education President Joe Goetz said in the release.
The award is given to a school board member who has made outstanding contributions to public education through school board service in Maryland.
Nominators highlighted McGraw’s service to public education during her 40-plus-year career in education, 25 of those spent in Charles County Public Schools.
“Ginny’s belief in children has undoubtedly helped many of them to succeed in life,” one nominator said.
McGraw was also celebrated for having a positive impact on relations between students and education stakeholders and strong community involvement during her time in Charles public schools.
Nominators were left anonymous in the June 20 release.
McGraw, who served as a special education teacher and later a principal at William B. Wade Elementary School until 2014.
Afterwards, McGraw served on the Charles County Board of Education from 2014 to 2022.
In December, the Charles school system honored the outgoing McGraw with the James E. Richmond leadership in Excellence Award.
McGraw also served on multiple committees within the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, including a stint as president in 2021-2022.
According to the release, McGraw also served as a board of directors member, a trustee for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education Legal Services Association.
