A political activist and realtor has decided to run for the first time for a seat on the Charles County commissioner board during this June’s primary.
Ongisa McKenzie, 39, of La Plata launched her candidacy for the District 2 seat on Feb. 16. Mckenzie will run as a Democrat and take on current District 2 member Thomasina O. Coates (D).
As the executive director of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, McKenzie has taken up initiatives to deal with racial equity in a number of areas.
However, she decided to step up for office to have a more hands-on method for creating change.
“I thought that I could make change from the outside and put pressure on our elected officials to get things done and after a few years I got really dissatisfied with the response we were getting,” McKenzie said.
If elected, McKenzie has several issues she would tackle including infrastructure, bringing more emergency services and grocery stores to District 2, and increased employment and entertainment options for residents.
“We don’t offer our young people any jobs. We don’t offer our seniors any resources on this part of the county, and I want that to change,” she said
McKenzie would also run to increase equity in the government and strengthen partnerships with federal and state agencies that run programs in the county.
She said residents should vote for her because she has a vision for the future of the county.
“I love this county, and I think it can be so much better," she said. "We’re bursting with talent, intellect, heart and community and what we just need to do is find someone that cares enough to put their money where their mouth is and make these things happen for our families, our small businesses and the environment.