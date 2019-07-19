MDE seeks additional justification for solar farm

The Maryland Department of the Environment has called on a company proposing to build a 32.5-megawatt solar power station near Shugart Valley Place to demonstrate that the economic and social benefits will outweigh the station’s impact on a stream that runs through the property.
In seeking what it calls a social and economic justification for the project, MDE has also lifted the time limit on public comments on the solar farm project, which has been opposed by several environmental groups that claim it will degrade the water quality of the Wards Run watershed and disrupt over 200 acres of natural habitat.
In a statement on MDE’s webpage for the project and in a public notice issued earlier this month, MDE said that it had found that the water quality in one of two streams on the property was low enough that Origis would need to provide a written justification as to why any further loss of its assimilative capacity, or ability to carry pollutants, should be allowed.
In its justification, Origis must spell out why the environmental, social and economic benefits of the project outweigh the benefits of preserving the “high-quality aquatic resources” represented by the stream, which is part of the Wards Run watershed.
In a written statement to the Maryland Independent, Edwin Moses, vice president for project development at Origis, said that water quality testing is a routine part of the approval process for the project, and Origis had known since at least last summer that MDE might request the justification.
“It is not a wetland permit requirement as far as we know but [we] certainly respect MDE’s comprehensive role and [are] happy to comply,” Moses wrote. “Our civil engineering calculations and designs show any new impacts to be extremely light and therefore we feel the local economic development value and carbon offsets, which are both very high, are particularly justified in this case.”
The proposed solar farm would be built on a 537-acre parcel between Port Tobacco Road and Poorhouse Road. When completed, it is expected to provide Georgetown University with nearly half of its electrical power.
The Charles County Board of Appeals granted the project a special zoning exception last May, and Origis is also seeking a permit called a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Maryland Public Service Commission in order to build the solar farm.
In April, the board of appeals also granted Origis a separate special exception for the construction of two electrical substations on an adjacent parcel that would allow the solar farm to connect to nearby power lines.
Because of the two streams crossing the property, Origis must also obtain a wetlands permit from MDE before the project can proceed. Opponents of the project called on MDE to hold a public hearing on the permit application, which took place over the course of two sessions in February and May.
During the two hearing sessions, opponents argued that in addition to clear-cutting approximately 240 acres of trees and potentially harming the water quality of the streams, Origis had failed to identify alternative sites and Georgetown had yet to release a promised environmental assessment.
In responding to the objections, Origis has claimed that the impact to the streams will be limited to an access road and a temporary bridge, along with the removal of trees to accommodate overhead utility lines. The total area impacted would be just over 5,000 square feet of land, according to Origis’ permit application.
MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson told the Maryland Independent that the agency obtained the results of the biological monitoring of the two Wards Run streams in April and requested the justification from Origis in early June. There is no deadline by which Origis has to respond, Apperson said.
A decision by the Maryland Court of Appeals earlier this week that concluded that the PSC, not local jurisdictions, has the final say in the siting of solar farms does not appear likely to affect the Shugart Valley project, which is already progressing through the PSC’s review process.
