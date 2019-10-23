The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has agreed to enter into mediation with South Hampton Homeowners’ Association president Ulysee Davis in an effort to reach mutually agreeable terms on the restitution of money allegedly stolen from the HOA by Davis and four others.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie and Davis’ attorney Jeffrey L. Harding agreed to obtain the services of a mediator after meeting with Judge Amy J. Bragunier on Oct. 16. Michele R. Harris, the HOA’s attorney, was also present for part of the negotiations.
Davis and South Hampton Homeowners’ Association treasurer Benedicto Afroilan both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of fraudulent misappropriation for allegedly stealing over $100,000 from the HOA over the course of at least five years. Charges were also filed against Davis’ and Afroilan’s wives and Davis’ daughter, but both men made plea arrangements to put those charges on hold.
Last October, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office charged the five with allegedly stealing over $100,000 from the South Hampton HOA. Grand jury indictments handed down in January added embezzlement charges against Afroilan and Davis in addition to felony theft and misdemeanor conspiracy charges against all five defendants. The filed charges against the five followed a 14-month investigation by the sheriff’s office’s financial crimes division that involved tracing payments to and from multiple accounts in least three banks and the seizure of documents from the Davis and Afroilan residences.
The sheriff’s office alleged that Ulysee Davis would issue a monthly payment to Unique Management Company and then transfer the money to personal bank accounts in his, his wife’s and his daughter’s names.
Davis allegedly hired a company owned by Elsa Afroilan, CleanGreen Services, as a subcontractor to provide trash pickup services in the South Hampton neighborhood. The charges alleged that Davis used CleanGreen as a cover for transferring deposits to the Afroilans’ personal accounts.
As part of his plea arrangement with the state’s attorney, Davis agreed to work out a restitution process with the HOA. Davis’ sentencing has been put on hold until the restitution arrangements have been made.
Harding told Judge Bragunier that Davis and the HOA are “very far apart” on reaching a restitution agreement and that Davis has been depositing his military disability benefits into an escrow account since April.
Both parties agreed with Bragunier’s recommendation that retired Charles County Circuit Court Judge Steven G. Chappelle serve as the mediator. The Maryland Independent has been unable to confirm as of press time whether Chappelle will serve in the role and, if so, when the mediation process will begin. A status hearing has been set for the end of February.
