MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center unveiled Thursday its new cancer center, MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, during a grand opening in Clinton which featured tours of the innovative imaging suite with 3D mammography, ultrasound technology, infusion center for chemotherapy, the Varian Halcyon cancer treatment system and an exclusive preview of Zap-X, the first vault-free radio-surgery system available on the East Coast.
The Halcyon system will offer faster, greater comfort and more accurate radiation treatments while Zap-X aims to treat head and neck cancers without surgery, as it is proven to be a more effective alternative in some cases. Dr. Eric Rubenstein, a physician at MedStar Southern Maryland who is the cancer institute’s medical director, said the facility combines medical expertise along with the latest therapies and research across MedStar Health.
Thanks to its research partner, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rubenstein said MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute is the only comprehensive cancer center in the Washington region to have earned the blessing of the National Cancer Institute, or NCI. Residents of Southern Maryland will have unique access to all the important elements of high-quality cancer care and life-saving technologies under one roof that is close to home and work, according to Rubenstein.
“MedStar is actually doing something that many places talk about, which is to create a tertiary care center in a community and bringing medical expertise to patients and their families within their communities,” Rubenstein told the Maryland Independent. “The cancer center includes the medical oncologists, such as myself, as well as radiation oncologists. It’s all under the same roof so patients don’t have to drive all around town to get quality care. We’re coordinating our efforts.”
“If I was a patient and I’m looking around, I’d want a warm blanket. A heated chair. A nice big window — just a place where I could feel like I have privacy but also feel secure while being cared for,” Rubenstein continued. “I feel like there’s a lot of disparities in care which may exist because of an access issue. So, why not provide the resources to patients in their own community — that’s what I think is so special about this. … Right now, we have eight diffusion chairs and we’re going to try to make the most out of those.”
Having run a community-based clinical research program while living in Indiana, Rubenstein said his goal is to “recreate the same thing” in Southern Maryland. MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute will not only have the “academic guidance of an NCI designated cancer center,” but also the expertise of radiation oncologists who are “bringing new technologies that are only present” at MedStar Southern Maryland.
“We’re seeing more cancers that are cured,” said Rubenstein, noting that the cancer mortality rate has decreased by 2.2% in the last year. “It’s awesome because that’s really what it’s all about. Patients give me the energy to do what I do and for my nurses, it gives them the passion to do what they do.”
Other MedStar staff and corporate representatives that joined Rubenstein in celebrating Thursday’s grand opening included Christine Wray, president of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and senior vice president of MedStar Health; radiation oncology director Andrew Satinsky; and Louis Weiner, director of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Current and former patients also participated in the guided tours of the new facility, along with elected officials.
“The journey through a treatment can be long and difficult. That’s why it’s vitally important to have a world-class cancer center located here in Southern Maryland,” Wray said. “Our residents deserve the best possible care, and they shouldn’t have to go very far to get that care.”
One of MedStar Southern Maryland’s current patients that witnessed the ribbon cutting was Heather Conrad, a mother of two from Newburg who was diagnosed with breast cancer on Sept. 11 of last year. Conrad’s husband accompanied her to the event donning a pink and white “Team Heather” baseball cap.
Conrad received her 10th chemotherapy treatment on Feb. 29 and has two more to go.
“When we came here, we actually fell in love. I can’t say anything bad about this place,” she said. “We met Dr. Rubenstein and his nurses. His whole team is amazing. … For having to go through something like this, it’s very comforting that the doctors and staff, even the ones at the front desk, make you feel welcomed and uplift you when you come in. It’s just a great experience.”
Although saddened by her current state of affairs, Conrad said the new cancer institute has given her a renewed sense of hope because of its convenience as a one-stop medical shop.
“My husband has come to treatment with me every time. My parents have come. My sister has come. My children even got to come so they knew what was going on and could ask questions,” said Conrad. “When you’re going through a life-changing event like this, it’s nice when everyone can be there and support you. I’m just happy that this place is here.”
“I live further down in Southern Maryland so going all the way to [Washington] D.C. is a venture. For someone like me, you want that standard of care but not have to drive there everyday to get it,” she added. “We got that standard of care at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. I would recommend anyone to come here.”
