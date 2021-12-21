For Lisa Ambers-Johnson, the founder of Waldorf-based Beyond the Classroom Inc., the idea to start the program actually came at the behest of her pastor.
“I used to do a lot of this work in the church, but my pastor kept encouraging me to reach out to go beyond the walls of the church so I could reach more children.”
After five years, Beyond the Classroom has expanded to a multitude of programs including the Butterflies Mentoring Club, which enriches the lives of girls in grades 3 to 5.
The club, which started in 2018, currently has groups at Eva Turner, Dr. Mudd, Indian Head and Dr. Brown elementary schools.
The group had a recent meeting on Dec. 10 for girls at Indian Head and Dr. Brown schools.
Ambers-Johnson said the goal of the program is to teach kids important life skills such as entrepreneurship and financial literacy, a core tenet of the program.
The meeting earlier this month focused on friendship, led by the Kelly Gidwani, owner of White Coat Creations.
“We talked about how to be a friend, how to be a good friend and talked about boundaries,” Gidwani said.
During her time with the students, Gidwani also helped the club members find their “jewels,” or what made each girl special.
“Sometimes, when we look at our community settings and look at the limits and look at the challenges, you really have to focus on what are the things that make us so uniquely great?” Gidwani said.
Gidwani said it was important for girls to learn how to make real friendships after spending nearly two years apart from other students due to the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s very important for kids to make friendships, but I think there’s a couple of things you have to think about. One, what does it mean to be a friend, and who are your friends?” she said.
Gidwani also said that setting boundaries was extremely important, especially in a virtual environment.
Club members also had a special presentation from Jordyn Cristaudo, former Washington Football Team cheerleader and author of “So She Did.”
Cristaudo, who now works as a private school teacher in Norfolk, said it was important to give the students a positive experience.
“I work with students who are at-risk and I see first hand every day just the struggles and the challenges that our youth are experiencing right now, so I was so excited to give back," she said.
on Dec. 10, Cristaudo read from her book and also taught students a virtual cheer routine.
Ambers-Johnson said bringing in unique community members and presenters to speak with the girls to keep them motivated was more important than ever due to the pandemic.
The club also partakes in virtual activities such as an at-home scavenger hunts and games of Kahoot, an online, learning-based quiz game.
Beyond the Classroom also runs multiple programs for children ages 3 to 21, including a college care package program and educational field trips.
The nonprofit organization is also looking for presenters for its virtual meetings from members of the community to present to the Butterflies Mentoring Club.
For more information and contact information to become a presenter, visit www.beyondtheclassroominc.org.