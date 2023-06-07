Dancing butterflies

Sydnie Collins, founder and chief executive officer of the Perfect Timing podcast, leads the Butterflies Mentoring Club in a rendition of the “Macarena” during the June 2 “Soar High, Butterfly!” summer wellness workshop.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The Butterflies Mentoring Club came together June 2 at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration building for a summer sendoff designed to help girls spread their wings and fly this summer.

Beyond the Classroom Inc. hosted the “Soar High, Butterfly!” summer wellness workshop, which served as the end-of-year celebration for the mentorship group.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews