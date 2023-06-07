Sydnie Collins, founder and chief executive officer of the Perfect Timing podcast, leads the Butterflies Mentoring Club in a rendition of the “Macarena” during the June 2 “Soar High, Butterfly!” summer wellness workshop.
The Butterflies Mentoring Club came together June 2 at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration building for a summer sendoff designed to help girls spread their wings and fly this summer.
Beyond the Classroom Inc. hosted the “Soar High, Butterfly!” summer wellness workshop, which served as the end-of-year celebration for the mentorship group.
“We’re doing a summer wellness event to give them the tools and resources to keep them occupied to continue learning during the summer,” said Lisa Ambers, founder and president of Beyond the Classroom Inc.
Over 100 girls from Eva Turner, Dr. Mudd, Indian Head and Dr. Brown elementary schools were treated to an evening of activities, gifts and a brief presentation from guest speaker Sydnie Collins, founder and chief executive officer of the Perfect Timing podcast.
Collins, who just graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School, spoke to the girls about mental health, dealing with peer pressure and how to make good choices during the summer.
“I hope they know that they have the power to be in control of their emotions and their actions and to surround themselves with good people,” the 18-year-old said.
Among the gifts were a grab bag of items including yoga mats, a daily journal, grab-and-grow kits provided by Maryland SNAP-Ed and other goodies.
Jennifer Bowling, Title I Family & Program coordinator, said the focus for the gifts was socio-emotional learning.
Girls also received an arts and crafts project from Chiquetta Franks of Bee Inspired.
Last Friday served as a celebration of a group that has been inspirational for students in teaching important life skills and providing mentorship to elementary school girls.
“We do fun activities and we learn about being kind to each other,” Samrawit Dumessa, 10, of Waldorf said.
Arin Bonner, director of Title 1 programs for Charles public schools, called the collaboration with Beyond the Classroom a blessing.
“This is truly an example of what Title I and community partners can do when we come together with our families,” Bonner said.