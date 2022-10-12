Pilot program at two Charles schools designed to increase positive outcomes for Black boys received rave reviews earlier this week from students, staff and school board members.
Marvin Jones, chief of schools, presented an update on the ongoing programs at J.P. Ryon Elementary and Westlake High Schools as a part of the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys initiative from the Maryland State Board of Education.
According to the state website, the program is designed to “develop and implement evidence-based recommendations and strategies to improve the educational experience and outcomes for Black boys in Maryland’s schools.”
Diedra Barnett, acting principal at J.P Ryon Elementary, told school board members during Tuesday’s meeting that the initiative was a major success.
“When I first started at the school we had 853 referrals. Last year we had 23,” Barnett said.
J.P. Ryon and Westlake High Schools were two of 14 schools across the state to participate in the pilot program to implement recommendations from a report released in April of last year by the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys.
“Transforming the Culture of Maryland’s Schools for Black Boys” is a 97-page report released by the task force that outlined recommendations to help raise academic standards and lower the rate of disciplinary actions against Black boys in Maryland schools.
Part of the recommendations was to implement mentoring programs, which J.P Ryon and Westlake started last year and were used to great effect, according to students, staff and mentors.
J.P Ryon embraces the FLOCK
J.P Ryon Elementary instituted their Future Leaders Outstanding community Keepers, or FLOCK, initiative last school year.
The program for grades three through five puts students into individual houses, or groups, based on grade level.
According to Barnett, houses would earn points for students that complete one of the five C’s — Console your brother, Compliment your brother, Contribute to your brother, Conduct and Care for your brother and Courageous Act for your brother.
Acts are scored by teachers and teams with the most points earn rewards such as extra recess time and other incentives.
According to Barnett, students also received peer mentorship and participated in activities such as monthly guest speakers and a Black history laser show tribute.
Nolan Nickerson, a J.P. Ryon Elementary School fifth grader, said the FLOCK program helped him grow academically and with his behavior.
Westlake goes 'Elite'
Westlake High School created its own program with The Elite Black Men mentoring program, which was born out of ideas discussed during the pandemic as staff planned for the return of students.
Dana Fenwick, assistant principal at Westlake High School, said students came up with the name themselves after several ideas from the administration fell flat.
Participating students created a mentoring group and systems to hold each other accountable, including a student made ruleset. Those rules include no bullying, no use of the “n-word,” being respectful at all times and meeting standards for behavior and academics.
“The students were harder on themselves than they ever would have been,” Barnett said.
Included in the mentorship group are several rites of passage in accordance with guidelines in “Transforming the Culture of Maryland’s Schools for Black Boys."
“The rites of passage principles will provide culturally responsive tools and standards for students to grow in accountability, responsibility and self-advocacy,” the report stated.
One of the rites is the “promethean walk.”
Students are tasked to walk from flagpole to flagpole with a lit candle while community members try to blow out the candle. If the candle goes out, the student must stop and wait for another participant to come and relight it using their own candle.
According to Fenwick, the challenge helped show that while the world may try to blow out their light, the students could rely on their brothers to help lift them up.
Fenwick said the system was already showing success, with every senior participating in The Elite Black Men program last year graduating from high school and underclassmen showing immense improvement.
“When you join Elite Black Men, it’s a brotherhood. It’s just not something that you do and then you leave. It’s something that’s gonna carry with you forever,” Maurice Wade, a Westlake High School senior, said.
Board members pledge initiatives here to stay
Charles school board members were adamant that the programs should not only continue but be expanded.
“I’d like to see this in all our schools,” board member Elizabeth Brown said.
“I do not want this program to go away. It will not go away,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
Both J.P Ryon Elementary and Westlake High are interested in taking on more mentors.
Interested parties should contact the school directly about participating in these or other mentorship programs.