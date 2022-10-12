Mentorship works

Maurice Wade, a Westlake High School senior, left, and Nolan Nickerson, a J.P Ryon Elementary School fifth grader, shared their experience with mentorship programs with board of education members on Tuesday. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Pilot program at two Charles schools designed to increase positive outcomes for Black boys received rave reviews earlier this week from students, staff and school board members.

Marvin Jones, chief of schools, presented an update on the ongoing programs at J.P. Ryon Elementary and Westlake High Schools as a part of the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys initiative from the Maryland State Board of Education.

