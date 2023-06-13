A woman reported missing in Washington, D.C., has been found dead in Charles County, and her death has been ruled a homicide.
Danielle Denise Moss, 30, of Washington, D.C., was found dead on June 9, according to a release by the Charles sheriff’s office.
At around 6:40 p.m. on June 9, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to Holly Spring Drive in Waldorf after a passerby found a partially covered body while they were walking near power lines in the area.
The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, where the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office declined to report a cause of death.
According to the release, Moss was reported missing in April to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.
Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit them online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Suspect sought in robbery that left one man shot
Sheriff’s officers are also investigating a June 11 robbery in the 3000 block of October Place that left one man wounded.
At around 7:30 p.m. on June 11, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man was sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an unknown male approached, produced a gun and robbed the victim. A struggle ensued and sometime during the struggle the man was shot.
The suspect is described as a heavyset Black male with long hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Beach at 301-609-6513.
A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in this case.