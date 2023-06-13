Crime scene
File photo

A woman reported missing in Washington, D.C., has been found dead in Charles County, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Danielle Denise Moss, 30, of Washington, D.C., was found dead on June 9, according to a release by the Charles sheriff’s office.


