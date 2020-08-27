A Charles County correctional officer found another way to help people — wearing a purple wig and strutting down a runway.
Amber Hancock participated in the prerecorded Big Hair Ball on Aug. 17. The annual event was organized by LifeStyles of Maryland, a nonprofit that helps women and children who are in crisis.
The production is in its third year, but COVID-19 caused the usual live event to be taped weeks before at Waldorf Jaycees Community Center for a Sept. 25 screening.
“The people this is helping, I work with them directly,” Hancock, who participated all three years, said.
She said her office helps women recover from drugs while they are detained and helps them get back on their feet once they are released. She said she witnessed one woman who was able to remain clean of drugs, hold a steady job and support her child with the help of the nonprofit.
All Hancock had to do was throw on her big hair, a matching dress and wear a cake on her head while strolling the catwalk as she portrayed Marie Antoinette, a former queen of France.
“It’s totally different from wearing a uniform everyday,” she said. “It gets me out of character a bit.”
Other models were dressed as a cavewomen, a “Burlesque” performer, Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and more. Once edited, a video of the show will be played outside at the Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Darlene Breck of LifeStyles of Maryland called this show the most creative “because we had to figure out how to get through a pandemic.”
She added they are doing the modeling show in blocks to keep the models safe instead of having all the performers in the room at once.
Breck said the money raised can help women keep their homes and fix their appliances, for example.
A woman once needed $1,300 to repair her car. She mothered eight children and heavily depended on the vehicle. LifeStyles was able to write her a check with the money the organization gathered.
All the makeup artists and seamstress were volunteers, like Gwen Batts who owns Colorz of Beauty. She said she was excited to help because it aligns with her company’s mission — to enhance the beauty of women who have low self-esteem, battered faces or have other personal struggles.
Sandy Washington, the executive director of LifeStyles, said the volunteers could have been running their businesses instead.
“But to dedicate this time is incredible,” she said.
Washington said the group came up with the idea for the Big Hair Ball from another nonprofit in North Carolina. It raised $3 million a year, she said. Washington added if they can raise a tenth of that, it would be useful.
