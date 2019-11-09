Nick Monico has been named chief operating officer of Adams Publishing Group, parent company of the Maryland Independent.
Mark Adams, president and CEO of APG, said, “We created the COO position in APG to maximize our revenue, content, circulation, digital and operational initiatives and align our strategies. Nick has a proven track record of performance in the media business, and we felt he was the right person to lead those initiatives across APG.”
“I am honored to be selected for this new position in APG,” Monico said. “I have watched and admired Mark Adams and APG over the past few years as they continue to invest in community journalism. Adams Publishing Group has become a destination media employer. Their ongoing commitment to offering high-quality content and advertising services for their readers and advertisers sets them apart from other media organizations.”
In the past, Monico has been president of Gannett Media News Network of central Ohio and most recently was president of News Media Corporation. Prior to that he held COO positions in Thomson Newspapers, Trib Total Media and Wick Communications. He was vice president of community newspapers for GateHouse/New Media. In all, Monico has worked with more than 350 media operations in 25 states. He has served on the boards of the Ohio News Media Association, Illinois Press Association and Inland Press Association.