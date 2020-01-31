A 22-year-old Waldorf man entered guilty pleas in two separate crimes — a shooting and a murder — Thursday in Charles County Circuit Court, per a press release from the state's attorney's office.
Michael Rashid Moore entered a guilty plea before Judge William Greer to the attempted first-degree murder of Ronald Murphy Jr., as well as use of a firearm in commission of the crime and conspiracy to commit the first-degree murder of Walter Thomas last March.
The Maryland Independent previously reported that Moore was arrested in connection with the two crimes in May 2019. On March 3, the release says, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man later identified as Murphy lying on the floor of an apartment bedroom, having been shot multiple times. Murphy was treated on scene then taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. At the hospital, doctors discovered that of two bullets found inside of his body, one had traveled to his neck and one to his lung.
Two days later, on March 5, officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a missing person and found the body of the 18-year-old victim Walter Thomas "lying face down by a bike path in the area of Freemantle Court," the release says. Thomas had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Per the release, an investigation into the shootings revealed that months prior to Murphy’s shooting, Moore and an acquaintance of Murphy's were involved in a physical altercation. As a result, when during the evening of March 3 Moore saw Murphy in his car, approached the rear and began shooting. Murphy was shot three times.
Moore reportedly told detectives when interviewed that he shot Murphy, and also said that he conspired with another individual to cover up the shooting by doing a random armed robbery that would result in another shooting if the victim gave resistance. Moore supplied the bullet for the shooting, the release says.
On the evening of March 4, the release says, Thomas was walking with a friend in the area of Fairchild Court in Waldorf when they were approached by a suspect who allegedly commanded them to not run away. Thomas’ friend was able to flee unharmed. Thomas was shot, and then attempted to flee the area but collapsed a short distance away.
Moore's cousin, 24-year-old Darren Miller of Washington, D.C., was also charged in connection with Thomas's murder. He was indicted last June, and has a jury trial scheduled March 30, per online court records.
A sentencing date has been set for March 26. Per his plea agreement, Moore is facing a 40-year sentence.