Days after community leaders and school officials came together to discuss safety in schools, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a new round of assaults reported at local schools.
The investigations were announced in a series of press releases by the sheriff’s office on March 31.
It started with a pair of assaults that took place at General Smallwood on March 29.
Both incidents took place at around 1:30 p.m. at the school.
In the first, a student entered a bathroom where he was confronted by three students who allegedly punched and kicked the student, who sustained minor injuries and was treated by the school nurse.
Two of the students were charged on juvenile offense reports while a third student was not charged due to their age.
A fourth student is also facing potential charges after a separate assault at the school.
According to the release, one student struck another in the head multiple times in a hallway, then later entered a classroom and assaulted the same student a second time, causing injuries to the attacked student.
The school resource officer contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.
All students involved in this case are also facing disciplinary actions from the Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information into these incidents are asked to contact officer Cook at 301-609-3282, ext. 0580.
A third assault was reported at Westlake High School, according to a release on March 30.
According to the sheriff’s office, a student who was not supposed to be on school grounds gained access to the school at around 1:15 p.m. on March 30 and initiated a fight with another student inside a classroom.
When school staff tried to separate the students, the attacking student allegedly refused to follow instructions.
A school resource officer was called to the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation. When the student refused to cooperate, the officer drew his Taser but did not discharge it, at which time the student complied and was removed from the premises.
Charges are pending in this case as well.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact officer Joffe at 301-609-3282, ext. 0608.
Finally, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two students.
According to a release on March 31, a parent of a student at McDonough High School reported that a student had inappropriately touched her child earlier in the month.
Charges are pending against the offending student.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call officer Virts at 301-609-3282, ext. 0504.