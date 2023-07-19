Since the start of the new commissioner term, headlines have been topped by the current row between commissioners over the job status of County Administrator Mark Belton.
With a hearing in the case that could decide Belton’s future as the county’s highest-paid official scheduled for July 28, fresh questions swirl about Belton’s current status.
After a June 13 meeting where Deborah Hall led a discussion on changes to the public comment period, Hall, the current deputy county administrator, was identified as the acting county administrator.
The designation led Southern Maryland News to inquire about the current status of Belton.
Southern Maryland News was informed that Belton was on leave, but not the nature of the leave, when Belton’s leave period started (or would end) or the circumstances under which Belton went on leave.
Southern Maryland News filed a Freedom of Information Act request on July 5 in an attempt to find out the details about Belton’s status.
On July 14, Southern Maryland News was informed the request was denied as the information was “part of the personnel record of an employee and not subject to disclosure.”
While the response failed to shed light on the situation regarding Belton, who makes $235,244 a year and is the highest county paid employee in Charles, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) stated that Belton remains the county’s top official.
“He’s still county administrator and still has the power, but that’s all I’m willing to say given the court case,” Bowling told Southern Maryland News.
Belton’s future has been shrouded in mystery since a Dec. 13, 2022, attempt to vote on his position descended into chaos when Bowling divulged that a commissioner, later revealed to be Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), had been censured in June 2020 for alleged racially abusive conduct toward Belton.
As a part of the censure, Coates was disallowed from having any decision-making power over the job status of Belton.
However, Bowling revealed the censure after a vote late last year for Belton’s job was scheduled to go ahead with Coates participating.
After a contentious meeting, the vote was called off and Bowling and Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) filed a suit in order to keep the statutes of the 2020 censure in place.
A January preliminary injunction kept Coates from having any decision-making power in Belton’s tenure and tabled any decision on Belton’s future until further notice.
Since then, bills for legal fees in the case have totaled over $785,000 and could go higher if the case drags on.
"The commissioners voted in 2020 to impose safeguards to protect the interest of employees and ensure the commissioner's actions complied with state and federal constitutional provisions," Bruce Marcus, Belton's attorney, said Wednesday. "We are hopeful that the court comes to the same conclusion that the protection of public employees is of paramount necessity."
Marcus declined to comment on Belton's leave status.
Stewart told Southern Maryland News that she was “looking forward” to a resolution in the case and threw her support behind Hall in the meantime.
“At this time we are focused on business and our current acting administrator, Deb Hall, is doing a great job,” Stewart said.
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) echoed those sentiments.
“I hope [Belton is] doing well and I look forward to cooperating with my colleagues to move the county forward,” Patterson said.