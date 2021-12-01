The total number of middle schoolers accelerating into Algebra I is increasing, according to data released by Charles County Public Schools.
The presentation introduced by Superintendent Maria Navarro showed that 711 of the district’s 2,151 eighth graders in the current school year were enrolled in Algebra I, accounting for 33.1% of the grade's population.
That number was a sharp increase over the current group of seniors that had taken Algebra I as eighth graders, with only 556 current seniors, which accounts for 27.9% of that class.
A majority of seniors took Algebra I in ninth grade, with about 1,588 of 1,996 seniors recorded as taking the class during their freshman year.
Steve Roberts, director of accountability, said that about 60 seniors had not taken Algebra I, considered a gatekeeper to higher-level math, by their senior year due to their involvement in programs that require it.
In Charles County Public Schools, Algebra I, or foundations of Algebra, fulfills the freshman math requirement for high schoolers, who must pass Algebra II or higher by their senior year in order to graduate.
From sixth grade through to senior year, math is split up into separate “tracks” based on a student’s aptitude level, according to an explanation by Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary programs.
Students are separated into a standard grade level math track or an accelerated or compacted tracked designed to place students into Algebra I by their eighth grade year.
The dual track system continues in high school, where students on the accelerated courses can fulfill their Algebra II requirement by 10th grade and take courses such as Pre-Calculus or Advanced Placement Statistics or Calculus by senior year.
Charles public school system requires students take one math class per year in high school regardless of when they complete their Algebra II requirement.
Accelerated students based on their grade level performance used to start at fourth grade, according to Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary programs.
After 2018, the grade level to begin acceleration was increased to fifth grade, and due to virtual learning and closures brought on by the pandemic, the decision was made to begin fast tracking students at sixth grade.
Limiting when students were separated from their peers also served a practical purpose.
“As we know, students develop at different rates. ... They grow at different rates, mature at different rates and they may blossom in math at different rates,” Hungerford said.
Steering away from acceleration in elementary school grades allows for more “horizontal enrichment” opportunities in the class room, like a 30-minute block for intervention, reinforcement and enrichment of math skills, school officials said.
Hungerford added that the activities resulted in a higher likelihood of sustained success.
The examination of math performance was a way for the board to be informed on how the district was performing over time, Navarro said during her remarks. The superintendent also hoped to develop a multi-year strategy to look at improvement over multiple subjects over time in the district.
“Details matter in this conversation,” Navarro added.
To aid in data collection, the school system recently introduced the I-Ready assessment system, which is used to gauge student performance in reading and math over the school year.
The next I-Ready assessment period is scheduled for Jan. 3 to Feb. 11, 2022.