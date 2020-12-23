The Morgantown Generating Station in Newburg will cease the burning of coal by 2027, parent company GenOn Holdings Inc. announced on Dec. 18.
The company reached an agreement with Sen. Christopher West (R-Baltimore) and Del. Benjamin Brooks (D-Baltimore) to support legislation that would transition away from coal-fired electric generating resources. The Morgantown Generating Station coal-fired units are scheduled to retire by Oct. 1, 2027, joining the Chalk Point Generating Station in Aquasco, which GenOn announced would retire coal in June 2021.
In April, six coal-fired plants in the state had no plans to retire the process, however Morgantown makes the fifth of six that have plans to stop burning coal or have stopped already. Proposed legislation established a fossil fuel community transition fund and a fossil fuel transition advisory council designed to ease the economic and labor impacts of the retirements.
“The movement off coal at the Morgantown power plant in Charles County is a welcome win for our air, water, climate and lungs — especially as we are battling a global respiratory pandemic,” West said. “We are glad to see GenOn providing a timeline for this shift in their operations at the plant and will be sure our legislation reflects this commitment from the plant owners.”
West said he introduced the senate bill last year with Brooks as coal-fired plants were operating at a model that was unsustainable for a long period of time. West said the 2027 deadline was large in part to give GenOn a substantial time period to determine how employees would be impacted.
“I anticipate there will be serious conversations between environmental organizations and employees unions for transition expenses, retraining and continuing of benefits,” West said. “Some of the money should be used to assist the county because they will be losing property taxes, hopefully that will be worked out by the time of the bill hearing later this winter.”
West said the state legislators plan to work with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to provide support for impacted workers and invest in the community affected by the power plant. Brooks said GenOn’s retirement of two other coal units, Chalk Point and the Dickerson Generating Station, earlier this year made the move all the more urgent.
“I think by us moving forward and moving away from archaic, dirty fuel, everything points in a positive direction,” Brooks said, adding that coal “is rapidly declining in today’s energy market, so as we gravitate toward more renewables the particular demand, if any, would reduce even more.”
Brooks said the communities where the plants are located are the ones that are most negatively impacted by pollution and that ceasing coal-firing will benefit residents immensely.
“We know what the consequences are not only for our community but the whole state of Maryland,” Brooks said. “Moving away from dirty fuels and toward renewable energy, it becomes a win-win.”
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in a statement that being ahead of the curve as the county prepares for the closing of the plant will be important and pay dividends for citizens. Collins said commissioners want to be involved when a plan is adopted to ensure commercial tax losses in excess of $8.5 million will be replaced with a plan to retrain the workforce and focus on renewable energy.
“Passage of this legislation in Annapolis will be a win-win for our citizens, closing out the hazardous emissions from a coal plant to a transition to energy that is renewable,” Collins said. “This will potentially reap economic development benefits for the future.”
In a release sent this week, the Sierra Club praised the move, saying that for “half a century working families in Charles County were made to bear the economic, environmental and public health costs of living next to a toxic polluting coal plant. The plant continues to be a significant source of toxic water pollution discharging toxic heavy metals that can cause cancer, impair brain development in children, and harm the nervous system.” The environmental group went on to say the plant is a major contributor to smog-forming pollution, which exacerbates respiratory ailments.
The group also urged legislators to establish a coal transition plan to provide resources to impacted workers and communities.
The workers at the GenOn Morgantown facility are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1900.
