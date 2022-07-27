Nearly two-dozen members of a nationwide motorcycle club were indicted in relation to a quadruple shooting two years ago that left an Upper Marlboro man dead after a brawl with another motorcycle club at a local lounge.

The 21 men charged were identified as being members of area chapters of the Virginia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Southern Maryland chapters of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club, according to a release sent last week from the sheriff’s office.

