Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon accident that left a Landover man dead and others injured.
On Oct. 5 at 3:54 p.m., according to a sheriff's office release, officers responded to the area of Radio Station Road near Laurel Springs Park in La Plata for the report of a crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Honda SUV crossed the center line on Radio Station Road, striking an ice cream truck that was traveling in the opposite direction. The ice cream truck flipped over, causing a multi-car collision among the vehicles behind it.
One of the vehicles was a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Timothy Anthony Brown of Landover. Brown was flown to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Honda SUV also struck a tree causing his vehicle to catch on fire. Several bystanders, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, helped pull the driver out of the car and to safety. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the ice cream truck was also flown to a hospital with serious injuries. One other person was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Three other people were involved, but did not require medical treatment.
The accident shut down traffic on Radio Station Road between St. Charles Parkway and Audie Lane for nearly five hours Saturday. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Monday morning no other information was immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Cpl. Brad Saunders at 301-609-6225. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and a review by the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.