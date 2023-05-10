Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates

Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) during a commissioner meeting in March.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

In December 2022, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) revealed that a commissioner, later identified as Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), had been censured in 2020 for alleged racial discrimination against County Administrator Mike Belton.

About six months later, Bowling once again revealed that at least one commissioner was under an independent investigation for discrimination, bullying and harassment against county employees.


