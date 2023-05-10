In December 2022, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) revealed that a commissioner, later identified as Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), had been censured in 2020 for alleged racial discrimination against County Administrator Mike Belton.
About six months later, Bowling once again revealed that at least one commissioner was under an independent investigation for discrimination, bullying and harassment against county employees.
“Folks talk about getting to the business of the county, but there are times where you are put in places where you make tough choices,” Bowling told a small gathering of residents during commissioner comments on Tuesday, which was a part of the morning session of the commissioners’ weekly meeting.
According to a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to comment, the investigation involved alleged dealings between Coates and county employees that occurred earlier this year.
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) told Southern Maryland News that he was also a subject of the investigation, but stated that any claims against him were unsubstantiated.
“I was very disappointed” Bowling said, adding that he had an opportunity to read the report on Monday, stating that 17 county employees had been interviewed in the investigation.
Bowling added that he wished to see the report made public for residents to view themselves and avoid the months of speculation brought on by the December revelation.
In addition, he stated that he would like the commissioners to discuss the findings of the report in open session as early as next week.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) agreed and stated she would make an agenda request to be placed for next week.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) stated that he would need to speak to lawyers involved in the investigation before making a final determination about whether the report would be made public.
This is the second time Coates has been implicated as the target of an investigation into alleged bullying, discrimination and harassment against county employees.
In March, former Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. ordered a 27-page investigation into allegations that Coates, who is Black, discriminated against County Administrator Mark Belton, who is white.
The report, completed on May 25, 2020, by Bernadette C. Sargeant, an attorney with Stinson LLP, found that Coates had made racially insensitive remarks toward Belton in email communications between April 2019 and April 2020.
The report stated that Coates told Belton that she wanted anyone but a white man hired for the then-open county attorney position during a one-on-one meeting between the two in April 2019.
Coates was also accused of using “racial designations when referring to people and would often connect the person’s race with positive or negative qualities based on race.”
Sargeant said in the report that there was “strong evidence” of racial biases made by Coates, which exposed the county to liability.
The report also stated that Coates had made claims of racial bias against Belton, but Sargent stated in her report that those claims were “not substantiated.”
That report led to Coates being censured in June 2020 by the commissioners on a vote of 4-1.
That censure forbade Coates from having any decision making power related to the job status of Belton as well as blocking Coates from communicating directly with him.
The report was made public as the result of an ongoing lawsuit that was filed in December 2022 by Stewart and Bowling that seeks to keep in place the stipulations of the June 2020 censure against Coates.
To date, the lawsuit, which has yet received a trial date, has cost Charles County taxpayers nearly $1 million.
Coates spoke forcefully in her own defense on Tuesday.
“At no point have I discriminated. I want to make that clear,” Coates said. “I have been silent because there is a process that we all are going through. Some of us don’t respect the process, but the process is here for a reason.”
Coates would not comment on the new investigation when asked by Southern Maryland News and stated that she would release a statement at a later time.