Multiple fatal vehicle accidents in Southern Maryland are under investigation by separate law enforcement agencies after occurring within the past week.
The Prince George's County Police Department collision analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 17 in Accokeek. The deceased driver has been identified as Johvani Cruz, 25, of Indian Head.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to the 15000 block of Livingston Road for a collision involving a single SUV. Cruz, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Cruz was traveling southbound on Livingston Road when, for reasons that are under investigation, his SUV left the roadway. The SUV struck a brick and concrete fence post and overturned.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the collision analysis and reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office traffic operations unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that is suspected to have occurred Sunday morning in Welcome.
Shortly before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Annapolis Woods Road near Fire Tower Road for the report of a motorcycle crash. A passing motorist observed parts of the motorcycle on the roadway, then observed the driver in the wooded area.
Investigators responded and a preliminary investigation revealed the crash might have occurred between 1:45 and 2:45 a.m. The deceased driver of the motorcycle has been revealed as Michael James Norwood Jr., 30, of Nanjemoy.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Hemsley at 301-609-5903. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Maryland State Police is investigating a serious collision that occurred in Waldorf on Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
The release states that shortly after 7:30 a.m., troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 on Bennsville Road at Zoll Lane for the report of a vehicle accident. Due to the seriousness of the accident, the Maryland State Police CRASH team was contacted to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers indicated that a 2004 Ford Escape operated by Donna Marie Thurston, 70, of Waldorf, was traveling northbound Route 229 in the area of Zoll Lane. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the northbound travel lane, crossed the southbound lane and collided with a concrete curb.
After colliding with the curb, the vehicle continued off the roadway, traveling northbound on a grassy area. Due to the incline of the area, the vehicle overturned and re-entered the roadway coming to a final rest on its roof.
Emergency medical personnel responded and Thurston was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH team at 301-392-1231. The investigation is ongoing.