Multiple students have been charged in connection with fights that took place at a high school football game last Friday night.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, three students from North Point High School and one student from McDonough High School were charged with disorderly conduct from the Sept. 2 incidents.
Police say that multiple fights broke out in the school parking lot and near the bathrooms at a game between North Point High School and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, a school in Upper Marlboro.
Sheriff’s officers were working as secondary security for the game and used pepper spray to break up the altercations.
Several witnesses reported seeing a firearm, but officers have been unable to find evidence that anyone involved with the fighting was armed with a gun.
All four students were charged as juveniles and released to the custody of their parents.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. T. Smith at 301-609-3282, ext. 0513.
La Plata woman charged with assault
In a separate incident, a meeting at a gas station ended with felony assault charges for a La Plata woman after she allegedly rammed her vehicle into a man’s truck.
Angela Denise Stansbury was charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property on on Sept. 1.
Officers were called to a gas station at the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for reports of a crash on Aug. 23.
When officers arrived, they found Stansbury operating her white Cadillac SFX, which was observed with significant front end damage.
According to documents, Stansbury was meeting with a man who she allegedly had an active protective order against.
Police said that during the meeting, a verbal altercation between the two broke out.
Video footage from the station showed that Stansbury rammed her vehicle into the man’s Chevrolet Silverado seven times before the man was able to leave the gas station.
Police say one bystander had a medical emergency at the scene while trying to stop the alleged incident.
A summons for Stansbury was issued on Sept. 1, who is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 17.