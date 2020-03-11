A Waldorf man was arrested on March 5 in connection with a murder-for-hire plot against a local businessman along with related drug charges.
On Feb. 20, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, Criminal Investigations Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a controlled purchase of suspected cocaine from Anoop Aggarwal, 22, according to charging documents from sheriff’s office Det. Johnson. The purchase was conducted by an undercover ATF agent.
The agent provided audio and video recording equipment to capture the alleged transaction with Aggarwal. The agent was provided with 20 cartons of untaxed contraband cigarettes, which would be used to trade for the suspected cocaine.
The agent contacted Aggarwal through a cell phone and Aggarwal allegedly told the agent to meet him at a White Plains business. Officers and agents were conducting surveillance in the surrounding area as the agent met Aggarwal inside. During the meeting, the agent provided Aggarwal with the 20 cartons of cigarettes, at which time Aggarwal allegedly exchanged about one quarter ounce of cocaine.
After the drug transaction, the agent and Aggarwal allegedly stepped to the rear of the business away from customers. Aggarwal then allegedly offered to pay the agent $3,000 to $4,000 to murder the owner of a Waldorf business. During the conversation, Aggarwal allegedly agreed to provide a firearm which was untraceable and a photograph of the person he wanted murdered.
The agent departed the area and was followed by officers and agents to another location where the suspected cocaine was tested using the TruNarc Scientific Analyzer. The result reportedly showed the substance was cocaine, a schedule II narcotic.
On March 5, members of the narcotics enforcement section, criminal investigations division and the ATF conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Aggarwal, with the same agent.
The agent met Aggarwal at a Waldorf business where Aggarwal was allegedly working. Aggarwal and the agent allegedly had a conversation about the solicitation for murder, where Aggarwal stated the agent could not murder the man at the moment but needed to wait until a later date.
After the conversation, the agent allegedly traded untaxed contraband cigarettes for about one half ounce of cocaine. As Aggarwal walked away from the agent with the cigarettes, he was arrested by an ATF team. The substance was recovered and tested with the TruNarc Scientific Analyzer and allegedly revealed that it was cocaine.
The approximate street value of the recovered cocaine was listed at $3,000. During his arrest, Aggarwal allegedly identified the Waldorf owner and confirmed that this was the person he wanted the agent to murder.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Aggarwal was allegedly selling and trading cocaine to people in exchange for stolen property prior to the investigation. Multiple search warrants were obtained at locations connected to Aggarwal, where detectives allegedly recovered large amounts of money, contraband, narcotics and other items.
“This is an excellent example of how our detectives were able to work collectively with our federal partners and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring this potentially dangerous situation to a quick closure, preventing anybody from being harmed,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the press release.
Aggarwal was charged with solicitation to kill and murder a person and two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The CCSO is not identifying the intended victim.
The investigation into the fencing operation is ongoing as stolen property is being identified. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
