Local elected officials and College of Southern Maryland leaders gathered Wednesday morning to hear about the latest updates about the regional community college.
The college held its first state of the college legislative breakfast in three years at the La Plata campus Business and Industry building.
“I am grateful everyday that I have had the opportunity to work in an institution that supports people like our students,” Maureen Murphy, president of College of Southern Maryland, told guests.
Murphy made her last appearance at a state of the college briefing before her official retirement at the end of the year.
Yolanda Wilson will take over as the sixth president of the College of Southern Maryland on Jan. 1.
When asked by Southern Maryland News what she would miss the most, Murphy said it would be the people.
“The people are just warm, welcoming. And I know that Dr. Wilson is going to get the same welcome from them, so I’m very optimistic about the future,” Murphy said.
The college also provided updates on its four-year strategic plan titled “Defining our future,” which sought to improve the four key areas of improving student progress and completion, ensuring equity in all programs and services, and building a sustainable regional workforce pipeline.
According to an update provided by the College of Southern Maryland, the college has created “HawkHubs,” a program under its student life and support services offices to be a one-stop shop for various student needs.
The campus has also provided 400 students with laptops and other technology to ensure learning outcomes were equitable.
The event also served as an opportunity to share with legislators the legislative agenda presented by the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.
Requests included the full funding of the Sen. John A. Cade funding formula for community colleges at 29% funding per full-time equivalent student.
According to the Maryland Association of Community Colleges, the Cade funding formula was created in 1996 to provide consistent support for operations and provide affordable tuition for students at Maryland’s community college.
The formula calculates state support for community colleges as a percentage of state support for higher education institutions per full-time equivalent students.
Colleges also asked for legislation that would ease access for the Universal Community College Promise program.
“MACC supports legislation that will allow community college students to receive a Promise grant covering the cost of tuition and removing barriers, deadlines and other criteria that have historically obstructed the granting of state need-based financial aid,” the agenda read.
“Very few students were accessing that scholarship because it came with lots of conditions and requirements,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said.
Ellis was a cosponsor of Senate Bill 307 during the 2020 Maryland General Assembly that revised the application process by allowing any resident to apply for a promise scholarship anytime after graduating from high school or completing a general education degree. The bill became law that year.