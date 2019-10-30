The school-to-prison pipeline and criminal justice reform were hot topics discussed last Wednesday at a community town hall hosted by the Charles County NAACP branch, as the civil rights group sought public opinion about discrimination toward juveniles and school-age children of color whose well-being may be threatened by practices within the county.
“Across the nation, there are some issues with resource officers being in the school system,” branch president Dyotha Sweat said. “There isn’t a grave amount of issues here in Charles County, but we don’t want to get there either.”
More than 50 community leaders, students, parents and guardians attended the Oct. 24 town hall held in Waldorf. Discussions about the pipeline, which the group calls a “phenomenon” that is becoming more and more common nationwide, were centered around youth being wrongfully labeled and the lack of available resources to confront and resolve their emotional issues. A panel of lawyers, including state assistant public defender/juvenile attorney Michal Gross and tri-county district public defender Michael Beach, were also on hand to share their advocacy efforts as well as receipt of cases and general community issues.
Beach kicked off the discussion about the criminal and juvenile justice system disproportionately impacting not only people of color, but also poor individuals. Having practiced in several counties, he emphasized that there’s a disconnect between how the justice system functions and what the community believes it should look like.
Two major issues that Beach said are “especially problematic in the juvenile justice system” pertains to over-policing and over-prosecution within Charles County.
“We feel that it’s important for people to know what’s going on in the courthouse and in the justice system,” said Beach.
When it comes to juvenile justice and the school-to-prison pipeline, Beach said a major concern in every county is whether or not there should be police officers in schools.
Fortunately, Beach pointed out that there’s currently a memorandum of understanding between Charles County Public Schools and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to have school resource officers, also known as SROs, present in every school building.
“The question is, ‘is that what the community wants?’” he said, “and that’s an important discussion to have.”
The public defender’s office is concerned, however, about the decisions that will be made along the way if police officers are placed on school grounds and get involved with incidents, particularly student altercations. Certain cases that may be either referred to the state’s attorney’s office or petitioned for prosecution could further contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, contingent on the point “at which decisions are made that lead to kids ending up in the court system,” Beach said.
“There’s a lot of concerns we have about that process. There’s a stigma with being in juvenile court,” said Beach. “I do think criminal justice reform is an issue of national momentum.”
Gross explained how the school-to-prison pipeline involves different levels of discretion as juvenile cases can originate from a 911 call, school administration referral or even through an SRO who’s involved from the start. Other factors to consider include school suspensions and expulsions.
Specific cases in which juveniles are charged automatically as an adult include first-degree assault, which Gross said is “an intent to cause serious physical injury, risk of death or a firearm is involved.”
“Most parents, I would assume, don’t know this is happening until their kid is involved or charged,” Gross said. “School resource officers have access to radios within the school ... and that tends to criminalize the children who are there. What that means is that when there’s an incident in the school, ... that now becomes a criminal charge. There are incidents where both kids were mutually engaged in a fight and no one was hurt, but both kids are charged.”
When, for example, police officers file a juvenile offense report, Gross said they have the discretion to file charges or not. If they do decide to file charges, that information is then forwarded to the juvenile services department which has the ability to either close the case at intake, resolve it informally or decide to forward the charges to the court system.
Once charges are proven, Gross said the next step entails disposition from a judge who can determine if a child is non-delinquent, meaning not in need of any help or services, or should be placed on probation.
“If [the juvenile services department] decides to close the case at intake or go the informal route, both of those decisions can be appealed by the officer or victim involved,” Gross said. “If a case is forwarded to the court system, it then goes to the state’s attorney’s office which is the next level of discretion. That office can decline to petition a case or they can decide to formally petition a case, which means go forward with the charges ... and they get to decide what is actually charged.”
Charles County NAACP youth council president Kayla Tiller, who gave a brief presentation on the pros and cons of having SROs, said “arrests should be the last resort” when dealing with students who have problems.
If children get arrested, then they should know their rights before speaking to anybody and be able to involve their parents. For those over the age of 18, they should have the right to obtain a lawyer, Tiller said.
“We are afraid that they may end up in adult court or stay overnight in an adult jail cell,” Gross said. “I think it’s very important to discuss criminal justice reform and how we can mitigate these issues.”
Gross said the public defender’s office has seen an “uptick” in the number of kids that are charged as adults based on incidents that have come out of the school system. Similarly, children with disabilities are being criminalized for poor behavior that is otherwise covered under their individualized education or behavior intervention plans.
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D), who sat next to State’s Attorney Tony Covington, interjected at one point during the meeting and requested to share statistics regarding the positive impact that SROs are having on children.
Berry reassured parents and guardians in the audience that SROs are responsible for keeping the peace and enforcing the law, but do not get involved with school disciplinary and administrative issues.
“They will not enforce the school’s rules and regulations,” Berry said. “If a parent, whose child was assaulted by another student, is very upset and insisting that the other child be charged, because they were deemed as the aggressor, then by law we will charge that student and allow them to go through the judicial proceedings.”
In 2017, Berry said the sheriff’s office had a total of 654 criminal-related incidents within the school system. Nealy 250 of those incidents resulted in charges being made versus 406 that were mitigated. In 2018, 349 out of 585 incidents were successfully resolved without prosecution; however, 236 individuals were charged based on the nature of their situation, according to Berry.
“For 2019, we have had, to date, 489 incidents are we were able to resolve 318 of those situations without charging an individual. Unfortunately, we had to charge 180 individuals,” Berry said. “We do not want to see the young people go through the criminal justice system. So, we try to mitigate those particular situations through our teen court program which is very successful.”
“The numbers don’t add up to a problem with the school-to-prison pipeline here in Charles County,” Covington asserted.
Berry emphasized that he and his officers do not take any satisfaction in charging at-risk youth. In addition to collaborating with parents and school system officials, the sheriff’s office’s teen court program offers first-time offenders, between the ages of 12 and 17, an opportunity to accept accountability for their minor crimes without having to incur a permanent record.
“Our teen court is overseen by students who are judges or acts as jurors. They basically administer discipline to our young people and hopefully see situations as teachable moments,” said Berry. “That’s what we want; to curb a particular behavior in question.”
Sweat agreed that the county does not want to see children go through the school-to-prison pipeline as they are “statistically” set up for failure. Although the Charles County NAACP may be “in a different bus” in terms of bringing attention to important matters, she emphasized that everyone is still “fighting the same fight” to put the appropriate resources in place “from jump street.”
“The juvenile justice system in Maryland, unlike some other states, was set up to treat and rehabilitate delinquents. That’s a huge difference from the adult courts,” Covington said. “We fail the kids because we don’t have the resources, not because the SROs are in the schools or whatever decisions are made in a particular case. The bottom line is that we don’t have the resources for treatment and rehabilitation.”
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) reiterated that “there is a progressive criminal justice sea change” for reform happening right now. She said all of the discretion that’s involved, however, is what’s really contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline.
“Any thing that has anything to do with the school-to-prison pipeline, legislators are dealing with it right now. We’re fighting against it at the State House and that’s where the money is,” Davis said. “Any resources that are going to be given to Charles County, that I’m going to be able to help bring down, are going to be for pretrial diversion and things like that. ... Y’all need to get on the train so we can start figuring out how to move this thing forward.”
