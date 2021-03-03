The Maryland State Police are investigating after a joint anti-crime initiative held in Waldorf by state troopers and other law enforcement last week was dubbed "Make Waldorf Great Again."
State police spokesman Greg Shipley said the event, which was held Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Waldorf Jaycees, used the slogan for a joint operation consisting of Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
"We are concerned about the perceptions that could have been created and are working immediately to address this," Shipley said in an email on Monday. "I do not know how many police officers were involved in the initiative, nor do I have confirmed information regarding who lodged the complaint."
The slogan was similar to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Southern Maryland News received a press release from the Charles County NAACP.
The Feb. 23 event "puts Waldorf in a poor light, and at worst raises troubling issues of the state police engaging in harmful racial stereotypes," the release stated.
The event was held in the city with the county's highest percentage of Black citizens, according to the NAACP.
Waldorf is 60.6% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Although Trump got only 8% of the Black vote in 2020, according to AP Vote Cast, or 12%, according to Edison Research, that's between 2 and 4 points better than he did among Black voters in 2016, according to reports.
The NACCP called the slogan divisive, political and inflammatory. "If the Maryland State Police truly wish to 'make Waldorf great again,' they will need to employ considerably different methodologies other than an event that causes heartache to the entire demographic of the community," the release stated.
In addition, the NAACP said, "for the state police to decide to focus their crime initiatives only on Waldorf perpetuates the narrative that only Waldorf has issues with crime. In fact, Waldorf falls below the national crime average for violent crimes. To portray a false narrative otherwise is to employ and perpetuate negative stereotypes about Waldorf in general and African Americans in particular."
"The cynicism of the 'Make Waldorf Great Again' [event title] is reckless, irresponsible and undermines community trust of law enforcement," Willie Flowers, president of the state chapter of the NAACP, said in the release. "Each officer involved should be disciplined by the Maryland State Police and the Fraternal Order of Police."
The Charles NAACP called on the state police to release the results of the investigation to the public.
"For me, the language used in the title of the operation was disheartening and unnecessary," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said on Monday. "After hearing about it, I had a discussion with staff and addressed the nature of the language and the potential ramifications it could have."