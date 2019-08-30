The Charles County branch of the NAACP has called on Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) to improve diversity among his senior ranks, but Berry said the agency has been making measurable progress toward that goal.
The NAACP issued a press release Monday criticizing the lack of female or African American lieutenants, captains or majors in the department as “appalling” given its size — Charles County’s sheriff’s office is the largest in Maryland — and the racial makeup of the county, which is nearly 50% African American.
“This can no longer be tolerated, [as] a lack of diversity in the command staff affects the implementation of community policing and how effective the Department is in addressing crime and social disorder in the community,” the press release stated.
According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Diane Richardson, the sheriff’s office currently has two white female lieutenants serving as sworn officers, meaning they are authorized to carry firearms and make arrests. Nine sworn captains, one sworn major and one sworn lieutenant colonel, all of which are appointed by the sheriff, are white males.
One of the department’s two assistant sheriffs is African American.
Berry was elected sheriff in 2014, the first African American to hold the office in Charles County. During his campaign and since his election, he has stressed that improving racial and gender diversity within all levels of the county’s law enforcement agency was one of his top priorities.
“This year the Sheriffʼs Department has seen a higher turnover rate in its Command Staff due to retirement,” the press release said. “Sheriff Berry has shared with the Charles County NAACP there is not one minority officer qualified at the present in line to fill any of the openings within the Command Staff. If this were to happen Charles County could possibly go another 5-10 years with no minority in leadership if one is not promoted or appointed now.”
The NAACP urged Berry to consider bringing in qualified senior officers from other jurisdictions to replace retiring personnel, and requested a review of the department’s promotion process for evidence of bias or inequity.
Charles County NAACP president Dyotha Sweat told the Maryland Independent that the organization has talked with Berry about this issue numerous times since his election. Shortly after becoming branch president earlier this year, Sweat met with Berry twice to discuss collaborative activities and raised the issue in each meeting.
“The question now is, with [Berry] being in office in his second term, what is he putting in place to ensure that the minority officers first understand the value of being a leader, [and] secondly that they’re competitive?” Sweat said.
“We don’t want to put any of our sheriffs in a bind, but the fact is that this is an issue we must address and we want our minority and female officers to feel that they have an opportunity to excel, that they do not need to move out of Charles County ... in order to advance up the ladder in their chosen field,” Sweat added.
Charles County NAACP second vice president Joe Sampson said that the catalyst for issuing the press release was the fact that several members of the department’s command staff — officers with the rank of lieutenant and above — are now, or soon will be, eligible for retirement.
Berry “has an opportunity to change that demographic to make it nearer to both the staff and the community,” Sampson said.
Sampson said that Berry has told the NAACP that African American officers on the force have had difficulty passing the department’s promotion tests, and in some cases have failed drug tests. Berry also told them that many officers choose to remain patrol officers because they do not want the added responsibilities that come with higher rank.
“If that’s the answer, then there’s another set of issues,” Sampson said. “If you have so many of these individuals that don’t want more responsibility, what are you doing to change that culture?”
“Where’s the disconnect?” Sampson asked.
Berry told the Maryland Independent that he found the press release “concerning.”
“The press release, from my perspective, is looking at things from a singular point of view,” Berry said. “Diversity means to me … enhancing the number of women we have in law enforcement, the number of Hispanics we have in law enforcement, Asians, and even African Americans.”
“I am the sheriff for all people,” Berry said. “And that’s why it’s very concerning.”
Berry said that he and his department have had many conversations with the Charles County NAACP about issues such as effective community policing and diversification, as well as ensuring departmental transparency and community involvement.
“I’ve heard some of the issues that our local NAACP [has raised], and I’ve also taken notice about some of the shortcomings of law enforcement nationally,” Berry said.
A 2016 study by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that women represented just 12% of full-time sworn officers in jurisdictions with 100,000 or more residents, and 10% of first-line supervisors. African American and Latino officers each represented 12% of full-time sworn officers in such jurisdictions.
Nationally, 78% of sheriff’s officers are white and just over 9% are African American, according to the federal study.
A 2016 report by the Maryland General Assembly’s Public Safety and Policing Work Group found that in the state’s five most populous counties, the percentage of white sworn officers is disproportionately larger than the number of white residents in those counties as well as across the state overall.
The command staffs of the sheriff’s departments elsewhere in Southern Maryland reflect these patterns as well. In the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, which has a command staff of eight, the chief of staff is African American and the head of the corrections division is female.
In the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, which has a command staff of 17, one senior officer is a Native American; the rest are white males.
The challenge in Charles County, Berry explained, is that promotions are highly competitive and exams are only held every two years, so the promotion process will take time. However, the racial and gender diversity among the department’s lower ranks has improved in recent years, and as many of those officers seek promotions some will eventually work their way up to command ranks — a process that can take a decade or more depending on the individual officer.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Cari Baker said that she believed recruiting command staff from other jurisdictions to fill the ranks of retiring captains would be harmful for morale.
“Can we do better? Sure we can, but I think it needs to come organically from within the organization,” Baker said. “Morale is a big deal, especially in a police [department]. And when we start bringing in ... outside personnel when there’s qualified people in line, it doesn’t do anything for morale except sink it.”
Baker said that in her experience, the department’s promotion process is tough but fair.
“The way you get through the process is entirely [dependent] on the effort you put into it,” Baker said. “The first time I went for sergeant, I did not put in the resources and the time I needed to, and I most definitely did not get anywhere near a promotion list. But that was on me, I didn’t put in the effort. All the other [test] cycles, I set aside that time.”
Sgt. Ralph Peters, vice president of the Charles County Black Officers Association, told the Maryland Independent that it seemed to him that the Charles County NAACP “just want[s] everything to change all at once.”
“I think the sheriff and the command staff [are] doing pretty much everything they can possibly do to get people promoted,” Peters said. “More people have been promoted since the sheriff took over in the last six years that I’ve seen since I’ve been here, almost 18 years. And that’s everybody, not just black officers.”
“They’re doing everything they can do, it looks like to me,” Peters said.
Peters said that it can take between 12 and 14 years on average for an officer to advance from the lowest rank, police officer first class, to lieutenant, which is typical of other law enforcement agencies.
Richardson said that of the current command staff, the average time it took them to reach that level was 16 years, and their average tenure in the department is 20 years.
Berry stressed that the department’s promotions process is overseen by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as well as an internal committee, and suggestions for improvements are welcomed.
Test materials are made available months in advance, and tutorials are offered to help candidates prepare for their promotion tests.
“We’re seeing women taking the ranks among our command-level staff; we’re seeing minority groups taking their positions among our supervisory staff,” Berry said. “It’s happening.”
Berry said that although the NAACP branch hasn’t taken him up on some of his proposals to reach out to the county’s African American residents via NAACP activities, such as setting up a recruitment booth at the branch’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, he planned to continue working with the Charles County NAACP on this and other law enforcement issues that have been brought up.
“What we do is push the reset button with the NAACP and continue to work very hard to be fair, to be balanced and to be a transparent law enforcement entity,” Berry said. “We’re all invested.”
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews