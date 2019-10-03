The suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours in Nanjemoy Wednesday turned himself into police that night, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Wednesday morning that police received a call around 5:45 a.m. regarding a stabbing in a home in the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. The suspect, 24-year-old Deon L. Johnson of Waldorf, is known to the victims, who are his former girlfriend and her mother. After allegedly stabbing the women, Johnson fled the home on foot into surrounding woods. Police established a perimeter and searched for Johnson using canines and helicopters for much of the day. Richardson said Wednesday night he turned himself in to police custody.
According to the statement of charges, the older woman called police around 5:45 a.m. to report a break-in. She and her daughter were then both attacked by the suspect in the kitchen. When officers arrived at the home, the report says, they found the ex-girlfriend "in the driveway, covered in blood." She pointed to a man who officers saw fleeing into the woods as the culprit, and identified him as Johnson.
Johnson's former girlfriend told police he allegedly attacked her mother first and then turned his attention to her. Johnson asked the woman to leave with him, which she refused. He then allegedly stabbed her "before dragging her from the home." He was allegedly forcing her down the driveway when he heard approaching sirens, causing him to flee.
An investigation of the crime scene returned a cell phone with its flashlight turned on that had been dropped near the home. They also found a crowbar in the driveway and "a book bag with unknown items concealed in the wood line" near where they had seen Johnson running away.
The older woman was flown by medevac for treatment due to the severity of her injuries, Richardson said, and the younger woman sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
Online court records show a final protective order was issued against Johnson on May 15 in Charles County District Court. A summons was issued Sept. 30 for Johnson on charges of trespassing and violating a protective order. In that matter, Johnson allegedly showed up at the home Aug. 4 and approached the victims' father and husband, the statement of charges says. The man asked Johnson why he was there, as the peace order was in place. Johnson allegedly said he was there to see his former girlfriend, and left when told to do so.
For the Wednesday incident, Johnson is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, along with attempted kidnapping, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary and failure to comply with a peace order. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.