Laura Taylor of the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center displays a barn owl at the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center's second annual NatureFest on April 30 at Tilghman Lake Park in La Plata. The four-hour event showcased nature and art with a variety of activities and demonstrations, including several supervised by Charles County Master Gardeners. The staff from Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center showed several of the raptors housed at the facility.
Sharon Robbie keeps a tight rein on Odessa, her Nubian dairy goat, at Saturday's NatureFest. Robbie told Southern Maryland News Odessa produces milk twice a day. Robbie and Odessa have visited elementary schools throughout the region to teach children about local farming. The Neighborhood Creative Arts Center held its second annual NatureFest at Tilghman Lake Park in La Plata. The four-hour event showcased nature and art with a variety of activities and demonstrations, including several supervised by Charles County Master Gardeners. The staff from Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center showed several of the raptors housed at the facility.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
John Sullens of Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center explains the habits of a red tail hawk to attendees of Saturday's NatureFest at Tilghman Lake Park.
