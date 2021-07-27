Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Navarro will host two meet and greet sessions for parents and staff next week.
“The meet and greet events are open to parents, students, Charles County Public Schools staff and community members interested in learning more about Navarro and her plans for Charles County Public Schools.
Navarro will host two meet and greet events scheduled for next Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Tuesday’s event will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m., which will be limited to 300 participants.
Parties interested in participating are required to register for the event, which will also be streamed to the Charles County Board of Education website.
On Wednesday, Navarro will participate in an in-person meet and greet session at Thomas Stone High School on 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
Residents interested in participating must RSVP, and the event is limited to the first 100 residents, more information on how to register for either meet and greet can be found on the Charles County Board of Education website.
Both events will have a discussion period and question and answer period for attendees.
The meet and greets will be another opportunity for residents and staff to get to know the new superintendent, who took office after a 6-1 vote on Jun. 17.
Navarro has spent the past month visiting staff at various schools in the district since being elected.
Recently Navarro attended the Nanjemoy/Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout town hall at the Nanjemoy community center on July 20.