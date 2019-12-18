Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Department of Defense civilian police officer early this morning in Charles County and shut down traffic in the area for four hours, according to a press release.
Around 2:30 a.m., the release says, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the area of southbound Maryland Route 224 and Sweden Point Road in Indian Head for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road. The victim was identified as Anthony Oglesby Jr., 34, of Bowie. The preliminary investigation indicated that Oglesby, who was operating a 2015 Ford Taurus, drove off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, causing the tree to fall on the car and the car to catch fire.
Investigators said Oglesby, a sergeant for the U.S. Navy Police, was on duty and driving a marked patrol car at the time of the crash. Oglesby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the only person injured in this incident. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the release says.
The intersection was closed for approximately four hours in the area of the crash. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack assisted with the crash.
The MSP Crash Team is continuing the investigation, per the release.