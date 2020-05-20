NAWCAD chosen to operate local tech site

The Navy has chosen the Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division at Naval Air Station Patuxent River as one of six “tech bridge” leaders in the country, making the announcement in a video chat meeting.
The tech bridge sites aim to connect the Navy with “non-traditional” partners, like startups, small businesses and universities to solve “technological challenges” in warfare.
At the Zoom conference, Rick Tarr, tech bridge director and technology transfer office director at NAWCAD, said the project focuses on unmanned aviation, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, and live, virtual constructive environments to simulate war.
“We’re putting live, virtual and computer based elements together, enabling warfighters to train like they fight, and lifelike scenarios before experiencing real-life battle sequences,” he said at the meeting.
“We like to partner with major defense contractors, but we want to open up those industry barriers and work with these non-traditional partners,” Brittany Dickerson, a spokesperson for NAWCAD, said Wednesday.
Dickerson said NAWCAD has been working with the University of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland and St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is hoping to form a partnership with the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
“A lot of small businesses, they don’t even know where to start” in forming a partnership with the Department of Defense, Dickerson said, as the market is “mostly dominated by major [defense] contractors.”
She said through the tech bridge, NAWCAD is “hoping to absorb other local small businesses and startup companies” as partners, noting the Southern Maryland area is “becoming increasingly technologically advanced” due to the base’s presence.
One of those major partners right now is the Naval Surface Warfare Explosive Ordinance Disposal technology division, at the base in Indian Head, which collaborated with the Navy on explosive-disarming robots, Dickerson said.
“Basically, a Fire Scout [unmanned helicopter] picks up a box, and in that box lives a robot, which the fire scout carries out into the field and disarms the [explosive device] so service members don’t put themselves in harm,” she said.
The Navy has had six tech bridges before Tuesday, and added six more at Tuesday’s meeting, including the Capital tech bridge at NSWC Carderock in Potomac, the Mid-Atlantic tech bridge co-located in multiple locations throughout Norfolk, Va., three California state sites and NAWCAD at Pax River.
