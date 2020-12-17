The Neighborhood Creative Arts Center held its first giving fair earlier this month at Christ Church in La Plata, distributing over 1,000 handmade quality craft kits for children to make as gifts during the holidays.
The center created the event to support creative minds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and encourage children to create gifts for friends, family, teachers and neighbors for the holidays. Volunteers from the local Rotary Interact Club assembled and distributed the kits to families on Dec. 12.
Georgia Bonney, executive director of the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center, said she hopes to make the event annual in an effort to help out families. Bonney said 50 sets each of 20 different crafts were given out to children, destined to be gifts for mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers.
“The point of the fair is to help children understand that it Is better to give than to receive, and think of someone special while they are making them,” Bonney said. “Everything is there for them to create something beautiful.”
Bonney said the gifts aren’t like traditional throwaway craft sets and are meant to be special keepsakes for family members and friends. Banners were set up at the event with inspirational quotes from different world leaders in religion and other national leaders, keeping the theme of an uplifting, inspiring event.
Bonney said that the hands-off, no touching, no physical affection world caused by the coronavirus could be building up apprehension and tension for children used to close contact. She said having an immersive experience away from a screen can be healing in many ways for children and adults.
“This is not a perfect substitute, but it is certainly something that reaches a part of their hearts and emotions that haven’t been completely fulfilled recently,” Bonney said. “When we are thinking of something creative, we are transported to a different part of ourselves.”
Bonney said the craft sets give an opportunity for a child to make someone else’s life happier, particularly the elderly who have been dealing with difficult times as a result of the pandemic.
“When everything is virtual, you live in this little microcosm, I want to break that microcosm for them,” Bonney said. “I want them to be able to reach out with their hearts, minds and hands to help others, that in itself is healing.”
Families were asked to come in 15-minute increments to increase social distancing, while masks and hand sanitizer were provided. Children were given a shopping bag and were able to talk to volunteers to see if the sample of the craft was something that fit into their giving scheme for the holiday.
Dr. Osman Kivrak, president of the arts center’s board, said that in his three months with the board he has reached out to the community with the idea that the youth will be served. Kivrak said the more that children are engaged during this time, the better.
“Some of them may be having psychological difficulties not being able to interact with their peers,” Kivrak said. “This is providing a little bit of an outlet for that and these activities are providing a purpose.”
The La Plata arts center is also offering free virtual tutoring for students of all grade levels at neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org. Families are welcome to sign up for a tutor, tutors include Charles County Public Schools employees, adults and university students ready to provide aid.
